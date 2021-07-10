Ex-Roseland superintendent at center of dispute becomes Healdsburg High principal

Healdsburg High School’s new principal began her tenure July 1 even as an investigation by her current employer continues into her leadership at her former school district.

Amy Jones-Kerr, who exited her role as acting Roseland superintendent in November but remained on paid leave through June 30, said she’s ready to move on and devote herself to preparing for the upcoming school year.

“My 24 years as an educator have proven what I’ve done,” she said. “I’ve worked so hard to do wonderful things with students and families, and I’m very, very proud of my work in Roseland.”

But families in the school district where Jones-Kerr now works and and those in her former district still have questions about her track record, the circumstances that fueled her departure and what her arrival means for the school she will now lead.

The Healdsburg campus, like many in Sonoma County, draws a majority of students from Latino families. Administrators and families are still working to repair trust lost in the wake of revelations about school setups that disadvantaged those students in the past.

Concerns raised in April

Healdsburg and Roseland families began raising concerns back in April, when Jones-Kerr’s hiring was announced at a Healdsburg school board meeting.

The discussion escalated for another month, when Healdsburg officials decided to launch an investigation into her role in Roseland. That investigation has yet to be completed, said Chris Vanden Heuvel, superintendent of Healdsburg Unified School District.

“Given the level of concerns from parents, we wanted to inquire and see what we could find out,” he said. “We’re trying to let people know that we hired her because we believe she’s going to be a great principal. And we have an understanding of why she’s not in Roseland anymore, and it had nothing to do with the issues raised on Facebook.”

The Facebook discussion to which Vanden Heuvel referred was started by Calvin Benson, a 2017 graduate of Roseland University Prep, one of four schools in the K-12 Roseland district, where more than 90% of the 2,900 students identify as Latino.

In October, Benson put a call out on social media for students and alumni of the Roseland school district to share their experiences of bullying, harassment, racism and other discriminatory behaviors by staff.

“All of us knew we had gone through something sh--- and nobody was willing to talk about it until I made that post,” he said. “I didn’t think it was going to explode like that.”

The thread has since accrued over 600 comments, including updates Benson posted over the last eight months. He said the level of engagement with the topic surprised him.

“All of us knew we had gone through something sh--- and nobody was willing to talk about it until I made that post,” he said. “I didn’t think it was going to explode like that.”

Oversight of district staff criticized

The allegations on the thread mentioned a number of teachers, counselors and other staff from several Roseland campuses. Jones-Kerr’s name was mentioned a few times, mostly alleging she mishandled her oversight of district staff who were accused of more serious misconduct in the the thread.

Officials in Roseland and Healdsburg both reiterated in interviews that Jones-Kerr was not the focus of any formal complaints either district has received since families and alumni began speaking up.

“None of the allegations pertain to Ms. Jones-Kerr,” Vanden Heuvel said. Healdsburg’s investigation, which it launched in May after receiving a written complaint from Roseland alumni, is a step to find out more, he said.

“Our students’ safety and well-being is our highest priority,” he said. “We’re always going to err on the side of safety and caution.”

Vanden Heuvel expects the investigation to wrap up sometime this month. He said he could provide few details on its progress until the law firm hired by the school to conduct the investigation finishes and produces a report to school officials.

“If there’s any concerns or issues that are raised, we will address them,” he said. “We’ll deal with facts and not perceptions.”

Vanden Heuvel and Jones-Kerr both said they’ve met with families, community members and staff who expressed concerns and questions about Jones-Kerr’s entry into the district.

More questions than answers

Perez said those meetings left parents with more questions than answers, though. She and others didn’t learn anything more about why Jones-Kerr resigned from the superintendent post in Roseland, a month after the allegations were raised by alumni and while the school district was dealing with the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.