Ex-Roseland superintendent at center of dispute becomes Healdsburg High principal

KAYLEE TORNAY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 10, 2021, 4:45PM
Healdsburg High School’s new principal began her tenure July 1 even as an investigation by her current employer continues into her leadership at her former school district.

Amy Jones-Kerr, who exited her role as acting Roseland superintendent in November but remained on paid leave through June 30, said she’s ready to move on and devote herself to preparing for the upcoming school year.

“My 24 years as an educator have proven what I’ve done,” she said. “I’ve worked so hard to do wonderful things with students and families, and I’m very, very proud of my work in Roseland.”

But families in the school district where Jones-Kerr now works and and those in her former district still have questions about her track record, the circumstances that fueled her departure and what her arrival means for the school she will now lead.

The Healdsburg campus, like many in Sonoma County, draws a majority of students from Latino families. Administrators and families are still working to repair trust lost in the wake of revelations about school setups that disadvantaged those students in the past.

Concerns raised in April

Healdsburg and Roseland families began raising concerns back in April, when Jones-Kerr’s hiring was announced at a Healdsburg school board meeting.

The discussion escalated for another month, when Healdsburg officials decided to launch an investigation into her role in Roseland. That investigation has yet to be completed, said Chris Vanden Heuvel, superintendent of Healdsburg Unified School District.

“Given the level of concerns from parents, we wanted to inquire and see what we could find out,” he said. “We’re trying to let people know that we hired her because we believe she’s going to be a great principal. And we have an understanding of why she’s not in Roseland anymore, and it had nothing to do with the issues raised on Facebook.”

The Facebook discussion to which Vanden Heuvel referred was started by Calvin Benson, a 2017 graduate of Roseland University Prep, one of four schools in the K-12 Roseland district, where more than 90% of the 2,900 students identify as Latino.

In October, Benson put a call out on social media for students and alumni of the Roseland school district to share their experiences of bullying, harassment, racism and other discriminatory behaviors by staff.

“All of us knew we had gone through something sh--- and nobody was willing to talk about it until I made that post,” he said. “I didn’t think it was going to explode like that.”

The thread has since accrued over 600 comments, including updates Benson posted over the last eight months. He said the level of engagement with the topic surprised him.

Oversight of district staff criticized

The allegations on the thread mentioned a number of teachers, counselors and other staff from several Roseland campuses. Jones-Kerr’s name was mentioned a few times, mostly alleging she mishandled her oversight of district staff who were accused of more serious misconduct in the the thread.

Officials in Roseland and Healdsburg both reiterated in interviews that Jones-Kerr was not the focus of any formal complaints either district has received since families and alumni began speaking up.

“None of the allegations pertain to Ms. Jones-Kerr,” Vanden Heuvel said. Healdsburg’s investigation, which it launched in May after receiving a written complaint from Roseland alumni, is a step to find out more, he said.

“Our students’ safety and well-being is our highest priority,” he said. “We’re always going to err on the side of safety and caution.”

Vanden Heuvel expects the investigation to wrap up sometime this month. He said he could provide few details on its progress until the law firm hired by the school to conduct the investigation finishes and produces a report to school officials.

“If there’s any concerns or issues that are raised, we will address them,” he said. “We’ll deal with facts and not perceptions.”

Vanden Heuvel and Jones-Kerr both said they’ve met with families, community members and staff who expressed concerns and questions about Jones-Kerr’s entry into the district.

More questions than answers

Perez said those meetings left parents with more questions than answers, though. She and others didn’t learn anything more about why Jones-Kerr resigned from the superintendent post in Roseland, a month after the allegations were raised by alumni and while the school district was dealing with the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

“As superintendent she had the responsibility to respond to the concerns and be there for those families and parents,” Perez said. “ It was, for me, the piece that was pretty concerning.”

Amy Jones-Kerr, then superintendent of the Roseland School District, looks over the remains of the Roseland Collegiate Prep High School on the campus next to Cardinal Newman, Friday Oct 13, 2017 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
The outpouring of complaints from Roseland graduates wasn’t the cause of Jones-Kerr’s departure, she said at the time and again in a recent interview. She has declined to elaborate, however.

“It just was time,” Jones-Kerr said. “It wasn’t working out for me any longer.”

She remained on paid administrative leave throughout the rest of the year, during which she received the remainder of her full salary, which was $180,371, per her contract.

At Healdsburg High, she is set to oversee a campus of about 520 students and 50 staff. Her new salary is $161,243.

Healdsburg students also took up the call to review Jones-Kerr’s hiring this spring. An online petition started by Healdsburg High students had garnered nearly 2,700 signatures by the time Jones-Kerr’s contract began on July 1.

Vanden Heuvel said he also met with at least a few students from that group.

“We’re proud of our kids for standing up and doing something they believe in, in a positive manner,” he said. “There’s no repercussion for them doing something like that. I wanted to reassure them that, to the contrary, we encourage them to use their voice.”

Jones-Kerr also applauded the Healdsburg students who spoke up.

“I understand my new students don’t know me and when you hear these things on Facebook, whether they’re true or not, there are concerns,” she said.

Roseland officials last winter also commissioned an investigation into the misconduct alleged by its alumni. Héctor Rico, Roseland’s new acting superintendent since May, said that the school district retained Chris Reynolds Investigations last winter.

Before wrapping up the inquiry in mid-January, the investigator reviewed “dozens of Facebook postings, comments and other documentation,” Rico said, and interviewed 11 people. Another 10 people to whom the investigator was interested in speaking “did not respond or make themselves available for interviews,” he said.

The Press Democrat sent two follow-up emails to Rico asking for more information on the scope and the outcome of the investigation, including whether any disciplinary actions were taken against any staff. It did not receive a response.

Benson said no investigator ever contacted him from Roseland to hear about his experiences. He had heard from the Healdsburg investigator, he said, but hadn’t had a detailed conversation yet.

“I hope Healdsburg will do the right thing and listen to students and parents,” he said.

Trust at issue for district families

Equity among Healdsburg students has been a passionate topic of discussion in recent years, after a reckoning over the sharp racial divide and disparate academic outcomes that separated mostly Latino students at Healdsburg Elementary School and the predominantly white students at Healdsburg Charter School.

The two have shared the same pair of campuses since the public charter’s formation in 2011. Pressure from families in the wake of revelations about the equity gap spurred district officials to begin merging the schools in 2020.

Perez pointed out another concern of families, that Roseland teachers under Jones-Kerr’s leadership were largely white. She worries about what that means for Healdsburg High, where about 54% of students are Latino.

She said that the hiring process has already damaged some tenuous trust between Healdsburg school officials and the Latino families they serve.

“We are really in this healing process of trying to believe the school has the best intentions,” she said. “And this action is like they failed us.”

Vanden Heuvel said he wants families to know school officials care about their worries.

“We want to reassure the families that they’re heard,” he said. “We hear their concerns and are responding and taking it seriously.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.

