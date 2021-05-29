Ex-Santa Rosa CHP officer found guilty of brandishing a weapon at neighbor’s vehicle

A former Santa Rosa CHP officer who was off-duty when he threatened his neighbor at gunpoint was found guilty Friday of two felony charges and one misdemeanor.

Jeremy Finnerty, 49, was convicted of felony vandalism, felony brandishing a firearm at a motor vehicle and misdemeanor resisting a police officer during an Aug. 16, 2019, incident, according to a news release from the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office.

Finnerty admitted to being intoxicated the night he approached the vehicle driven by a neighbor, pointed a firearm at him and threatened to kill whoever was inside.

Finnerty, who was on leave because he was injured at the time, said he heard a loud bang about 10 p.m. and came outside to help his neighbors. However, neighbor Kevin Adamson, who also heard the loud noise and left his house to move his car, said he heard yelling and saw a person down the street holding a handgun when he started his car. The person, who turned out to be Finnerty, started running “erratically” toward him, pointing the gun in his direction and screaming, “I’m going to f---ing kill you!” Adamson said.

Then Finnerty approached Adamson’s home, made further threatening statements and broke a door window while the neighbor’s wife, Loretta, was inside, according to the release. When Santa Rosa police officers responded, Finnerty resisted their efforts to detain and place him into a patrol vehicle.

Finnerty will be sentenced July 20 and faces up to three years and eight months in state prison for the felony firearm and vandalism offenses and one year in county jail for resisting a police officer.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Bertz, assisted by District Attorney Investigator Robyn Fuentes. The Santa Rosa Police Department headed the investigation.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.