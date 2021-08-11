Ex-Sonoma County deputy’s manslaughter trial to begin in December

The involuntary manslaughter trial of former Sonoma County Sheriff’s Deputy Charles Blount, charged with killing a man after a violent encounter with deputies in 2019, will begin in December.

Appearing before Superior Court Judge Bradford DeMeo on Wednesday, prosecutor Bob Waner and Blount’s attorney, Harry Stern, estimated the trial should take about three weeks. It will begin with legal motions on Dec. 10, followed by jury selection.

Blount is charged with killing David Ward on Nov. 27 two years ago during a traffic stop near Ward's Bloomfield home that followed the brief vehicle chase along rural west county roads.

Video from police body-worn cameras shows Blount wrapped his arm around Ward's neck and bashed his head into the side of the Honda Civic Ward had been driving. Another deputy fired a Taser twice at Ward through an open window after he did not follow commands to get out of the car.

Ward fell unconscious while handcuffed, stopped breathing and died at the scene.

Blount, 62, who served more than 19 years in the Sheriff's Office, faces up to six years in prison if convicted. Sheriff Mark Essick moved to begin termination proceedings against Blount, but Blount retired before the process was complete.

Sonoma County agreed to pay a record $3.8 million to Ward’s family to settle a civil lawsuit.

The deputies, who were investigating Ward’s earlier report that his Civic had been stolen by an armed man, did not know Ward had recovered the vehicle and was driving it when they tried to pull it over.

The other deputy wasn’t charged. Essick refused to say whether he had been disciplined in the case.

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.