Examining death: Traditions, celebrations and the local chapter of Odd Fellows

The Odd Fellows Cemetery on Franklin Avenue is adjacent to Santa Rosa Memorial Park. That cemetery is owned by the Independent Order of Odd Fellows , a non-political, non-sectarian fraternal order. Headquartered in the United States, the I.O.O.F. has more than a half million members in twenty-six countries.

The Odd Fellows go back 300 years to the United Kingdom. At that time, major trades organized themselves into guilds for mutual support. No such safety net existed for those in less common or “odd” occupations. When someone got sick or their loved ones died, they had to fend for themselves. Many could not even afford to bury their dead. So they banded together into a fraternity of “odd fellows.” That’s one popular but unconfirmed story about their origins.

In the early 19th century, the I.O.O.F. came to the U.S., though its headquarters remained in the U.K. By the 1840s, the American branch split off and soon had more members than the original organization. Odd Fellows on both sides of the Atlantic devote themselves to service, pledging to: “visit the sick, relieve the distressed, bury the dead and educate the orphan.”

Knowledge of the I.O.O.F.’s internal affairs is restricted to its members, but occasionally those secrets are revealed accidentally. As the fraternity has grown smaller in recent decades, Odd Fellows sometimes sell their Lodges to outside buyers. More than once, in the process of renovation, the new owners were shocked to find a human skeleton hidden in a basement or behind a wall.

It sounds a bit sinister. But after the police contact the former owners, the I.O.O.F. and the investigations, end without a murder charge. Privacy issues require authorities to seal records of their inquiries into these cases. But unofficial sources suggest the skeletons were part of an initiation ritual where the candidate plays the deceased in a mock funeral procession. At the climax, when he comes face to face with the skeleton, it’s an invitation to meditate on his own mortality. Facing death is believed to encourage the initiate to lead a virtuous life.

Reminders of death are common in traditions around the world. From Mexico comes Día de los Muertos, known as “Day of the Dead,” celebrated with elaborate altars erected in cemeteries or homes. Memento mori, Latin for “Remember you will die,” is an aspect of western religious and philosophical beliefs sometimes depicted with skulls and bones in paintings and objects.

In the Buddhist tradition, maranasati means “mindfulness of death.” Maransati practices vary from acknowledging “my nature is to die” up to observing a corpse disintegrate over time. According to Nikki Mirghafori, who teaches maransati, “facing the fact that I am not going to live forever really aligns my life with my values.” She said brings “the scarcity of time front and center in one’s consciousness: I am going to die. This show is not going to go on forever. This is a party on death row.”

In Portugal, there’s a place called Capela dos Ossos, the “Chapel of Bones.” The remains of an estimated five thousand people decorate its walls. Inscribed above the entrance are the words: "We bones are here, awaiting yours."

So the Odd Fellows’ skeletons are not really odd; and they’re not really about death, but about making the most of our brief lives.