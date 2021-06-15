Subscribe

Excessive heat warning issued for parts of Sonoma County as temperatures set to soar

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 15, 2021, 9:16AM
Updated 32 minutes ago

A looming heat wave has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory and excessive heat warning for much of Sonoma County and the rest of the Bay Area beginning Wednesday.

The hot weather will bring increased risk of human-caused wildfires, the weather service said in the advisory, issued Tuesday.

With the exception of the immediate coast, all of the North Bay is under a heat advisory beginning at 11 a.m. on Wednesday through Friday at 1 p.m., meteorologists said.

High temperatures are expected to be “well above average,” ranging from the low 90s to the low 100s, the weather service said. Onshore winds will keep the coast cooler, meteorologists noted.

By Thursday, temperatures are expected to ratchet up further, prompting the weather service to issue a warning of excessive heat beginning at 11 a.m. through Friday at 1 p.m. for the North Bay hills, the weather service said. Lower elevations will remain under a heat advisory.

High temperatures on Thursday and Friday will range from the 90s to the low 100s and could reach 110 in the hottest Bay Area locations, meteorologists said.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette