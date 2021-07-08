Excessive heat warning issued for parts of North Bay this weekend

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for parts of the North Bay and the Bay Area starting Friday at noon.

Upgraded from an excessive heat watch and expanded to include Friday, meteorologists expect daytime temperatures between 102 to 110 degrees.

The warning expires at 11 p.m. on Sunday. It includes much of the Bay Area as well as the Santa Cruz Mountains and parts of Central California.

The temperatures this weekend were expected to be about 10 degrees above average in Sonoma County, according to Brayden Murdock, a weather service meteorologist. On Saturday the hottest spots in the higher elevations will be about 15 degrees above average.

Portions of Northern Sonoma and Napa counties will experience 80 degree lows at night, Murdock said.

Overnight lows in northern Santa Rosa will be in the mid to lower 50s but could approach the 70s in the highest elevation areas, according to the weather service.

“When you spend a whole entire day in the heat, getting into the night and not cooling down is going to be very hard now that this is going to be three days,” Murdock said.

He recommended residents to stay hydrated, know routes to get to a cooler place, don’t leave kids and pets in cars or outside for too long and check in on the elderly.

