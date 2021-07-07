Excessive heat watch issued for North Bay mountains

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for the North Bay mountains and other parts of the Bay Area starting Saturday at noon.

The heat watch, which expires 10 p.m. Sunday, also affects the East Bay hills and areas of Central California, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures inland will range from the mid 90s to low 100s, while temperatures near Cloverdale and the interior of Monterey County could skyrocket to 110 degrees on Saturday and Sunday, meteorologist Jeff Lorber said.

The heat will start to lessen Monday, but warmer spots will still see highs in the upper 90s and low 100s.

Forecasters were not concerned about increased wildfire risk, and there is no red flag warning expected for the weekend.

“Aside from the typical afternoon seabreezes, no widespread wind events are anticipated during this warm up,” meteorologist Anna Schneider said in a news release.

