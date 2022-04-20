‘Excited to be back out there’: Petaluma’s Butter and Egg Days parade is back

Parade organizers are focusing on reducing the event’s environmental footprint, partnering with Petaluma Transit to provide fare-free rides to the downtown festival and offering free water to festival-goers (so bring those refillable water bottles)!

After a two-year hiatus, the historic Butter and Egg Days festival returns this weekend, with local organizations kicking off two days of family fun for Petalumans and visitors from near and far.

Hosted and organized by the Petaluma Downtown Association, Butter and Egg Days returns for its 40th year, with festivities running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The beloved parade will begin at noon, and will feature about 120 applicants, almost as if all remains the same after the ongoing coronavirus pandemic prompted cancellations for 2020 and 2021.

“It’s a lot, but it’s exciting,” said Marie McCusker, executive director for the Downtown Association. “People are excited to be back out there and participate. But it’s a different world now, it’s a new ground for us.”

McCusker said that organizers had not even known the event would be able to happen until Feb. 11, as county health officials had until then put a ban on events with more than 100 people because of virus concerns. Now, organizers preparing to host up to 20,000 for the festival’s triumphant return.

“So it’s coming very quickly,” McCusker said earlier this spring. “We’ve got a short period of time to produce a major event which normally takes six months to produce.”

Each parade applicant unit may feature up to 50 people, so McCusker expects a full parade. As far as coronavirus regulations, masks will not be enforced but are encouraged. McCusker said there will be plenty of hand sanitizing stations throughout the route.

The parade will begin at Walnut Park, located at 4th and D Streets, then proceeds north on Fourth Street to Kentucky Street, takes a right on Washington Street heading east. After taking another right onto Petaluma Boulevard North, it will head south, back to Walnut Park.

This year’s theme – “Community - The Heart of Petaluma!” – was originally chosen for 2020 following rough wildfire years, made to honor the volunteerism and refuge the Petaluma community offered to those who were forced to evacuate their homes. But after two years of a straining pandemic, the theme is fitting once again as the community comes together to celebrate perseverance.

The event will also host beer gardens, featuring beers from local breweries like HenHouse, Lagunitas and Bear Republic. Beer gardens will be open from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Western Avenue and Kentucky Street, as well as at B Street and Petaluma Boulevard.

Other festivities to look forward to include the 36th “Cutest Little Chick” contest, which begins at 10:15 a.m. in front of Copperfield’s bookstore on Kentucky Street. Also at 10 a.m. is a “Cow Chip Throwing Contest” in front of McNear's at 23 Petaluma Boulevard North. Other parade activities include arts and crafts, food vendors and pre-parade entertainment by the Sonoma Vietnamese Association Lion Dance Team.

It all continues the following day with the Spring Antique Faire from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 24 along 4th Street, Kentucky Street and Western Avenue. McCusker said the fair is expected to attract antique dealers from all over the state.

“It brings out a lot of people that just love our downtown,” McCusker said. “It’s one of those events that really puts us on the map.”

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.