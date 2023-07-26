A woman called the Novato Police Department on Sunday afternoon and reported seeing a mother bear and her cubs at Miwok Park, a 38-acre public park with walking paths, picnic areas and a playground.

Black bears are only occasionally spotted in the suburbs of the North Bay, with one caught nosing through trash in San Rafael last month and another observed perched in a tree in San Anselmo in 2021.

Indeed, this sighting of a family in Novato was exciting. Sgt. Alan Bates, a spokesperson for the Novato Police Department, said officers were uncertain at first about whether to alert the public and then found bear scat near the entrance to the playground. It was official: Bears were in the park, and the public needed to know.

"It makes sense," Bates said. "We're surrounded by a ton of open space. We have creeks running through our city. It's normal. It's natural."

The department cautioned the public in a Facebook post to not approach a bear, especially a mother bear with her cubs.

Black bears live all over California, with their numbers increasing in the past several decades, going from an estimated 10,000 to 15,000 in 1982 to 30,000 and 40,000 bears today, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Just north of the Bay Area, there's an established black bear population in Lake County, and there's an even bigger one in Humboldt and Mendocino counties.

Less is known about the black bears in the North Bay, but while it's assumed the population is generally small, experts say sightings are increasing in Sonoma and Napa counties and even Marin, which sits just across the bay from San Francisco.

"It's not super unusual to see a black bear," said Garrett Allen, a unit wildlife biologist with Fish and Wildlife, whose territory includes Marin County. "When I talk to people who've been in the county awhile, it does seem like there's been a very slight uptick in bear sightings maybe in the last 10 years or so."

Meghan Walla-Murphy, an ecological consultant, has been tracking the black bear population in Napa and Sonoma counties by collecting DNA samples from scat since 2020 and recently expanded the program to Marin. The project was launched with Fish and Wildlife, and the scat gets analyzed at UC Davis.

"In the last two and a half years, I've been getting at least half dozen photos of bears and bear sightings a year" in the North Bay, Walla-Murphy said. "We've extended into Marin because it seems there have been more sightings in Marin. I think the population given the size of Marin County is low and sparse, but they are there."

Most Marin sightings are in the west part of the county. This year, scat samples were collected at Point Reyes National Seashore. Last year, photos were captured of a mother bear and her cubs playing in Nicasio. These bears are possibly the same ones sighted just recently in Novato. "People don't know how to tell the difference between first-year and second-year cubs," said Walla-Murphy. "It's unclear if it's the same mom and her cubs, and she's just older and about to boot them. It's hard to say."

It's unknown where exactly the bears in Marin County are coming from, whether they're following a route from west Sonoma or the Mayacamas Mountains that touch Mendocino, Lake, Napa and Sonoma counties. It's also unknown whether they're just wandering into Marin temporarily or making it a more permanent part of their range.

While Walla-Murphy tries to get these answers from her research, she wants to get the message out to the North Bay community that they're living in bear territory. This means ensuring that bears do not become comfortable with humans.

"We need to let people know it's OK to haze the bears, to be loud and big, because as soon as they become comfortable around us, that's when it's going to start becoming a problem," said Walla-Murphy, who founded the North Bay Bear Collaborative, which educates the public on living with bears.

Fish and Wildlife is also trying to get out the word that residents should eliminate food sources on their properties, securing trash cans, picking ripe fruit from the yards and putting away bird feeders. "Bears are generally docile creatures who want to keep away from people," Allen said. "We want to make sure these bears stay wild bears."