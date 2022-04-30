Existential threat: Sonoma State’s budget crunch poses a bigger problem than the scandal surrounding its president

On Thursday, the Academic Senate advanced to the full faculty a no-confidence vote on Sakaki’s leadership, and student groups have marched in protest of Sakaki, calling for her resignation. Some students have vowed to boycott graduation ceremonies if she does not.

While Sakaki has kept a low profile, the revelations have dominated campus news and added to the scrutiny surrounding CSU’s handling of sexual harassment complaints.

The following day, Sakaki announced she was separating from McCallum.

After The Press Democrat obtained a copy of the email, he sent a follow-up statement stating that he had a hearing impairment that led him to stand close to people and apologizing for making anyone feel uncomfortable.

Several days after the initial Press Democrat report, McCallum sent a late-night email he said was intended for close friends and family, stating that Vollendorf leveled the accusations against him and Sakaki to cover for her poor job performance.

Sakaki has denied retaliation and McCallum has denied wrongdoing. She has also declined repeated interview requests.

The university had stated the $600,000 was paid by insurance, but later backtracked, saying about $250,000 of the sum came from campus funds drawn from student tuition, fees and other sources.

Since then, at least two university employees have stated that McCallum made them feel uncomfortable with inappropriate language, standing too close, and brushing their hair from their face in what was perceived as an unwelcome intimate gesture.

Vollendorf, who was provost at SSU from 2017 to June 2020, filed the retaliation claim with the CSU system in July 2021. Her claim accused Sakaki of retaliating against her in response to reports Vollendorf made of sexual harassment complaints by SSU female employees against McCallum.

The Press Democrat on April 13 was the first to report California State University system paid former provost Lisa Vollendorf and her attorneys $600,000 in January to settle the retaliation claims.

Sonoma State University President Judy Sakaki is embroiled in a scandal stemming from a $600,000 settlement paid to a former SSU provost who said she faced retaliation after relaying reports of alleged sexual harassment by the president’s estranged husband, lobbyist Patrick McCallum.

Karen Moranski was in damage control mode.

The Sonoma State University provost had ventured into the school’s Warren Auditorium Wednesday afternoon to placate a score or so of faculty members.

They were there not to discuss the school’s embattled president, Judy Sakaki, and the allegations of sexual harassment against her estranged husband, but rather a confidential report leaked several weeks earlier.

“What’s at stake here is not merely the leadership of President Sakaki, but the future of the institution.” David McCuan

It detailed how the university intended to address part of the $15 million to $17 million deficit now confronting it — by carving $5.5 million from the budget of the Academic Affairs division. Among the more eyebrow-raising recommendations in the document: cutting the nursing program, and merging two schools — Arts & Humanities and Social Sciences.

Moranski assured the Ph.Ds arrayed before her that those proposals were merely concepts. The report, first revealed in the student-run Sonoma State Star newspaper, was just a work in progress, she said. No decisions had been made.

Even so, several professors spoke of how the administration had betrayed their trust.

Scarcely mentioned during the hourlong meeting was the scandal enveloping the highest reaches of the administration. That was refreshing, in a way — but also a reminder that this university was in crisis long before the allegations of retaliation made against Sakaki over her husband’s case came to light.

Sonoma State’s deep-seated, structural financial problems pose a far greater threat to its future than the current cloud over its president, say administrators and faculty members on the Rohnert Park campus.

“What’s at stake here is not merely the leadership of President Sakaki, but the future of the institution,” said David McCuan, chair of the Political Science department and a staunch critic of Sakaki.

“Will SSU be a gem for the California State University system?” he said. “Or, will it continue to be potential that remains unfulfilled?”

Attempts to interview Sakaki for this story were met with a reply from a spokesman who noted that Sakaki acknolwedged the university’s budget difficulties in a statement a week earlier.

She said no final decisions have been made, but that the fiscal process needs to be improved “to better fit the changing size and demands of our campus.”

Why so low?

The 29-page report that raised hackles among the faculty in Warren Auditorium on that Wednesday afternoon was the product of a working group convened in December by Moranski.

The group is called the Academic Affairs Budget Advisory Working Group, or AABAWG — an acronym one professor dubbed “Balrog” — after the demonic monster slain by Gandalf in The Lord of The Rings.

Comprised of faculty, staff and administration, members met over the spring semester.

On page 28 of their report, a forlorn question is posed (but not answered): “Why is our yield rate so low?”

A college’s “yield rate” is the percentage of students who — having been accepted — actually enroll.

Of the 13,353 students who applied for undergraduate admission to Sonoma State for the 2020-2021 school year, according to the National Center for Education Statistics, 89% were accepted. Only 7.7% of those accepted ultimately chose to enroll at the Rohnert Park campus, a yield rate McCuan described as “dismal.”

“There was really kind of an atmosphere on campus that it was a country club in disguise.” Laura Watt

The numbers haven’t always been so grim, according to the website collegetuitioncompare.com. The university’s yield rate was 17.54% a decade ago, and has sunk steadily since then.

It was 14.36% in 2016-2017, the year Sakaki succeeded then-university president Ruben Armiñana, then dipped to 11.27% in 2019-2020. That was a reflection, in part, of the wildfires and smoke that had plagued the North Bay for three consecutive years.

Those shrinking yield rates — last year’s woeful 7.67% marked the most dramatic one-year plunge in at least a decade — have resulted in dwindling enrollment numbers.

The pandemic has certainly played a role. According to an EdSource story last November, 17 of 23 CSU campuses lost enrollment during the pandemic.

Across the CSU system, fall 2021 enrollment is down 1.7%; nationally, public four-year universities experienced a decline of 2.5% last year.

But the declines at CSU campuses in Northern California have been more extreme, particularly in recent years.

Since Sakaki took the helm at Sonoma State in 2016, fall enrollment has declined by 23%, from 9,323 to 7,182, according university data. Moranski and other faculty point to recent wildfires as one of the main reasons.