Expect a 'very different' Halloween this year as California considers trick-or-treat changes

California kids should expect a "very different" Halloween this year as public health officials weigh trick-or-treating restrictions to limit spread of COVID-19, California's top health and human services official said.

"My kids ask me all the time about the trick-or-treating guidance," Dr. Mark Ghaly said during a Thursday press conference. "Certainly, the way we've trick-or-treated in the past is not going to be the way it's done this year."

Ghaly, who serves as California's Health and Human Services secretary, said he and other officials are working on guidance that keeps children and families safe but also acknowledges the importance of Halloween to children and communities.

Ghaly commended Los Angeles County for coming out with its own Halloween recommendations this week. On Tuesday, county officials announced a trick-or-treating ban. They walked it back to a recommendation the following day.

Los Angeles officials say traditional trick-or-treating, haunted houses and parades won't be safe this year because they don't allow for social distancing, according to The Associated Press. Instead, the county recommends socially-distanced Halloween movie nights or art projects.

All fall and winter holidays will be altered by COVID-19, Ghaly acknowledged.

"There's no doubt that we're going to have a very different holiday season," he said.