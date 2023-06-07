The NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 will take place at the Sonoma Raceway on Sunday, June 11. Series stars like 2022 Sonoma winner Daniel Suarez and Elk Grove native Kyle Larson, will return to the Valley for the race.

The star studded and jam packed weekend will extend beyond the track, with musical performances, pre-race events and more:

Friday, June 9 — General Tire 200

9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

NASCAR's up-and-coming stars will battle it out in the ARCA Menards Series West, 64 laps, 127.36 miles on one the most difficult courses in the country. The drivers will practice, qualify and race for the title. An ARCA Driver autograph session will take place at 11 a.m., and the race begins at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are $30 for adults and free for kids 12 and under.

Saturday, June 10 — DoorDash 250

9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

NASCAR's up-and-coming stars tackle an all-new road course for the first time at the debut of the NASCAR Xfinity Series in Northern California.

The NASCAR drivers will get a feel for the course and take the qualifying laps for Sunday’s big race. The DoorDash 250 NXS Race goes 156.95 miles. The NASCAR Xfinity Series autograph session takes place at 10:15 a.m., and the race will begin at 5 p.m. after practice and qualifying.

A Post-Race Concert Performed by Tim Dugger will happen after the cars leave the track.

Tickets are $40 for adults, and free for kids 12 and under.

Sunday, June 11 — NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 covers 218.9 miles, as drivers fight for the title. The day begins with a Kids Only NCS Driver autograph session, followed by an air show presented by Patriots Jet Team.

Before the big race, four-time NBA champion and platinum-selling recording deejay, DJ Diesel, Shaquille O’Neal will perform a pre-race concert. The driver will do a Red Carpet Walk, followed by introductions. “Pitch Perfect” star Adam Devine will act as grand marshal for the event.

The drivers hit the track at 12:30 p.m.

Tickets for the Sunday race range from $59 to $140 for adults, and are $10 for kids 12 and under.

Weekend passes range from $105 to $180 for adults and cost $10 for kids 12 and under. Prices range for pre-race track events. To purchase tickets and view the weekend’s full schedule, visit sonomaraceway.com.