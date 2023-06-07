Expect heavy traffic on Highway 37, 121 for NASCAR weekend
For as long as NASCAR has raced into Sonoma Valley, the traffic has been an issue during race weekend, set for June 9 to 11.
As many as 50,000 race fans are expected at Sonoma Raceway for Sunday’s Toyoya/Save Mart 350 and related racing events.
Campers and cars will begin flooding the region on Friday afternoon, before trickling out on Sunday night and Monday morning, which can quickly grind the traffic around Sears Point to a slow-moving crawl, particularly on Highways 37 and 121 (Arnold Drive). In response, Highways 12, 29, 101 and 116 are often clogged with drivers hoping to avoid the gridlock.
According to Sonoma Raceway, peak traffic days and times have historically been:
– Friday: 3-7 p.m.
– Saturday: Throughout the day, moderate traffic is expected.
– Sunday: Non-race fans should avoid the area all day, and fans are asked to arrive as early as 7 a.m.
– Monday: In the morning, campers exiting the campgrounds may impact traffic.
To avoid heavy traffic and parking chaos at the event, Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit offers train rides to the Novato downtown station, where you can use a ride-share app, such as Uber or Lyft, to get to the raceway, which is approximately 10.6 miles away.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: