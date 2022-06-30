Explainer: Why the Supreme Court's EPA-climate change ruling matters

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court's climate change ruling on Thursday is likely to hinder President Joe Biden's plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by the end of the decade and to make the U.S. a global leader again in the fight to slow global warming.

In its decision, the court limited the reach of the nation’s main anti-air pollution law that's used to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from power plants. The 6-3 ruling declared that the Clean Air Act does not give the Environmental Protection Agency broad authority to regulate emissions from plants that contribute to global warming.

Power plants account for roughly 30% of carbon dioxide output.

The decision also could have a broader effect on other agencies’ regulatory efforts, from education to transportation and food.

Leaders in coal-state West Virginia welcomed the ruling. But Biden called it “another devastating decision that aims to take our country backwards." He said he will continue to use his authority when possible to protect public health and address climate change.

A look at how the court ruling could impact efforts to slow global warming and other regulatory actions by the executive branch.

WHAT DID THE COURT SAY?

Chief Justice John Roberts, writing for the court, said the Clean Air Act doesn’t give EPA the authority to regulate carbon dioxide emissions in a way that would force a nationwide transition away from the use of coal to generate electricity, and that Congress must speak clearly on this subject.

“A decision of such magnitude and consequence rests with Congress itself, or an agency acting pursuant to a clear delegation from that representative body,” he wrote.

The Clean Air Act, which EPA used in its rulemaking, was passed in 1970, when global warming was little known.

"It's almost as if the court needs Congress to make a new law every time a new problem emerges, which is ridiculous and dangerous,'' said Georgetown University Law Professor Lisa Heinzerling, a former EPA official. She authored winning arguments in a 2007 case in which a previous high court found that greenhouse gases are air pollutants under the Clean Air Act and can in fact be regulated by the EPA.

WHAT DOES THE RULING MEAN FOR THE FIGHT AGAINST CLIMATE CHANGE?

In the short term. the ruling makes it harder for the Biden administration to meet its ambitious goal to slow climate change, even as environmental damage attributable to global warming increases and warnings about the future grow ever more dire. Biden has pledged to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions at least in half by 2030 and push the country’s electrical grid to become carbon-free by 2035.

But those goals are in clear jeopardy after the Supreme Court decision handed the responsibility to Congress. Biden's legislative approach has little chance against opposition from congressional Republicans and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin from West Virginia.

The court ruling underscores for a global audience the difficulties a U.S. president has in making lasting progress to cut fossil fuels by executive authority. The United States is the world’s biggest climate polluter over time. Biden’s struggling to make big systemic changes at home won’t impress countries such as China, India and Russia as the United States pushes them to end their dependency on coal and make other big emissions cuts.

“Unfortunately, the climate system doesn’t care about our politics,'' said Northern Illinois climate scientist Victor Gensini, adding that the court was "essentially leaving the decision to regulate carbon dioxide and other gases to those in Congress that may not have the best interest of the planet in mind.”

WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR PEOPLE?

With the fight against climate change slowed, advocates say, sea level rise and weather extremes such as hotter wildfires and more severe droughts are likely to continue.

“In a way, this ruling is most concerning for communities who live on the fence line of power plants, who are exposed on a daily basis to the airborne pollutants that are released with greenhouse gases, and they face the most acute exposures,” said Sabrina McCormick, associate professor of environmental and occupational health at George Washington University.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the ruling makes it even more important that his state and others continue efforts to combat the climate crisis. “While the court has once again turned back the clock, California refuses to go backward — we’re just getting started,″ Newsom said.

California has taken a lead in setting strict emissions standards for cars and trucks.

HOW WILL THE RULING AFFECT OTHER FEDERAL AGENCIES?