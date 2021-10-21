Explore downtown Sebastopol where spirituality and fall vibes are abundant

Hours: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday to Sunday

At this time of year, there are plenty of autumn adventures to be had in Sonoma County, from picking pumpkins to seeking out warming meals, drinks and unique decor to make homes cozy for the cooling weather.

One place to go is downtown Sebastopol, where the leaves are turning orange and crunchy, and shopkeepers warmly welcome customers inside. From pumpkin spice lattes to orange-colored salt lamps and crystals, those exploring downtown Sebastopol will be leaning into the cozy, comforting and spiritual side of west county.

Retrograde Coffee Roasters

One telltale sign of a beloved coffee shop is that it’s packed at 9 a.m. on a weekday. There’s the chitchat between a hustling barista and a regular customer as the drink orders keep coming because the line of people extends to the door. That's a typical morning at Retrograde Coffee Roasters, which opened in 2017.

Start the Sebastopol adventure by stepping into the coffee shop for a warm caffeinated drink. Look for the astronaut holding a cup of coffee on the signature cyan sign in on Main Street. The name is a nod to business owners/ married duo Danielle Connor and Casey Lankski’s love of astrology, with the overall feel intended to be a “collision of coffee and space.”

“A lot of us associate retrograde with Mercury being in retrograde and negative things that unfortunately happen during that time,” Connor said. “The definition is backwards motion, and we really wanted to go against the grain of where the coffee and specialty coffee industries were going at the time.”

Going against the stark white decor and seriousness typical of East Bay coffeehouses, the couple wanted to create a space where community and acceptance were abundant. That’s apparent in the local artwork for sale on the walls and locally made items are found on the shelves near the register. Add a community feel with funky decor and customers will find in this coffee shop is filled with warmth. It all sets the tone that this is a place where people can hang for awhile to work on a laptop or just people-watch.

Ask loyal patrons what comes to mind when they think about the coffee house’s vibe and it seems perfectly in line with what the owners are going for.

“Positive and accepting atmosphere backed by incredible customer service,” said Cameron Nairn Wayland, who’s go-to order is espresso and the breakfast sandwich, said of the shop. “They support local small businesses and they care about their supply chain, consumables and pretty much every facet of how they operate their business.”

Espresso is a good option at Retrograde, but of course at this time of year, customers lean toward pumpkin spice lattes and the sugar-free maple hazelnut lattes.

“This year is all about pumpkins, well, every year this time of year is about pumpkins,” Connor said. “We make the recipes by hand with local pumpkins and make it something that’s really good. It’s a compliment to what we’re serving.”

Connor is in charge or recipe development and said that with the current shortage of pumpkins, the recipe had to be altered this year. She even taste-tested five of her pumpkin spice lattes in a single day to ensure the recipe was right.

Sagestone Gallery

After a caffeine kick, stroll north of Main Street to find a storefront that is glistening with giant geodes of amethyst. Welcome to Sagestone Gallery. The natural arts gallery is full of home decor, tumbled stones, salt lamps and jewelry. For crystal lovers, it’s heaven.

Customers will find a clean space that’s easy to navigate. Large wine barrels bear chunks of colorful polished spheres, fossils and large pieces of rock. Weaving through this space is easy enough, but some may hold their breath if they are susceptible to clumsy moves.

Walk toward the back of the store to find cubbies with piles of smaller colorful crystals. Each is organized by name and price. Those looking to add a new piece to their crystal collection will find all the classics, from rose quartz to shimmering tiger’s-eye and red carnelian.

If crystals aren’t it, look for the little cave in the back illuminated by Himalayan salt lamps. The soft orange glow in the dark room gives off a calm and serine feeling. Salt lamps are said to improve air quality in the space and absorb toxins. While that may be true, there’s no denying their glow brings an added layer of coziness to this space in particular.

Boho Bungaloo

Across the street and a bit south, there’s Boho Bungaloo. Inside, customers will find macrame, candles, jewelry, kitchen decor and coffee table books. The snug and welcoming aesthetic of the shop is mostly neutral tones, with plush blankets and pillows appealing to customer’s senses just waiting to be touched.