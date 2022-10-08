Explosion hits Crimean Bridge, damaging Russian supply route to Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine - A giant explosion ripped across the Crimean Bridge, a strategic link between mainland Russia and Crimea, in what appeared to be a stunning blow early Saturday morning to a symbol of President Vladimir Putin's ambitions to control Ukraine.

The damage to the bridge, which provided a road and rail connection between Russia and the Ukrainian peninsula the Kremlin illegally annexed in 2014, is a setback to Russia's war effort in Ukraine, disrupting a crucial supply route.

While limited vehicle traffic resumed hours after the explosion, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov acknowledged the government had no timeline for restoring the 12-mile bridge to a fully operational status.

Russia's Investigative Committee, a top law enforcement body, said a truck explosion had ignited fuel tankers as a freight train crossed the bridge. The cause of the truck blast was not immediately clear. After the explosion, thick plumes of smoke and flames could be seen from a distance.

Putin in 2018 personally inaugurated the $4 billion bridge, also known as the Kerch Bridge because it spans the Kerch Strait between the Black and Azov seas. The commissioning of the bridge was intended to symbolize Russia's ownership of Crimea.

Russia's invasion and illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014 turned out to be a precursor to the invasion Putin launched this year, in which the peninsula has been used as a major base of operations for Russian forces. Russia has claimed to have annexed four other Ukrainian regions.

The blast was celebrated in Kyiv, where government officials hailed it and posted images on social media of collapsed concrete spans of the bridge and footage of the apparent moment of the blast, showing vehicles driving across the bridge just seconds before a giant fireball consumed the area.

Mykhailo Podolyak, a senior adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky, called it "the beginning." "Everything illegal must be destroyed," Podolyak added on Twitter. The Ukrainian government provided no immediate official statement on the cause of the blast. But in a taunt, the government's official Twitter account posted: "sick burn."

A Ukrainian government official told The Washington Post on Saturday that Ukrainian special services were behind the bridge attack. The Ukrainska Pravda news site first reported the government's purported role, citing an unidentified law enforcement official who said Ukraine's security service, the SBU, was involved.

Ukraine previously has mounted daring attacks deep in Russian-held territory, including on an air base in Crimea and on military targets across the border in Russia's Belgorod region. But if the bridge explosion is confirmed to have been planned, it would be the most stunning strike yet by Ukraine, which has been under invasion since late February by Russia's far larger and better-equipped military.

Russian authorities said the blast occurred around 6 a.m. local time. A video posted by government newspaper Izvestia appeared to show it at 6:03 a.m. Initial information suggested three people had been killed, including the driver of the truck that appeared to explode and two people whose bodies were recovered from the water, the Investigative Committee said.

The Investigative Committee said the truck's driver had been identified as a resident of the Krasnodar region of Russia. "The investigation has begun at his place of residence," it said. "The route of the truck and the relevant documentation is being studied."

Russian officials have long warned of severe retaliation for strikes on Russian territory.

The explosion injects a new element of tension into the war at a time when Putin and those around him have repeatedly warned that Russia could use nuclear weapons. President Biden warned this week of possible nuclear "Armageddon," reflecting heightened alarm in the United States, which has the world's second-largest nuclear arsenal after Russia's.

Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, tweeted a picture of the damaged bridge and said: "@Crimea, long time no see" along with a heart emoji. And the head of Ukraine's postal service said the agency would issue a new stamp showing a damaged bridge reading: "Crimean Bridge - Done."

Good morning, world ☀️



227th day of Ukraine's fight, and 1 day closer to victory 💪🏻🇺🇦@Crimea, long time no see ❤️#StandWithUkraine#UkraineWillWin#GloryToUkraine#SlavaUkraini pic.twitter.com/Z7wXtcAJS4 — Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine - Ukrainian Parliament (@ua_parliament) October 8, 2022

Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, addressed the spate of memes and mocking social media posts from Ukraine. "The Kyiv regime's reaction to the destruction of civilian infrastructure demonstrates its terrorist nature," Zakharova posted on Telegram. Throughout the war, Russia has repeatedly bombed Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, including railroad stations, residential housing blocks, hospitals, schools and theaters.