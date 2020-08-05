Explosion in Rio Nido sends three to hospital

At least three people were hospitalized with burns after an explosion caused a kitchen in a Rio Nido apartment to briefly catch fire Tuesday night.

One person was transported in a helicopter with first-degree burns and two others with second- and third-degree burns were taken by ambulances, said Monte Rio Fire Chief Steve Baxman. A dog also was injured and taken to a veterinary hospital by a neighbor, he said.

Firefighters were called to the two-story apartment building off Canyon 1 Road shortly after 7 p.m. When the first crew arrived, smoke was reportedly coming out of the apartment and the fire had already been put out with an extinguisher, Baxman said.

The windows of the apartment had been shattered by the explosion, but damage from the fire itself was not significant, he said.

The Sonoma County Fire District is overseeing the investigation, although Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies were called to help since the cause appeared suspicious, Baxman said.

Cal Fire and the Forestville Fire Protection District also responded.

You can reach Staff Writer Yousef Baig at 707-521-5390 or yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @YousefBaig.