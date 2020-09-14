Extraordinary heat, rare summer snow brought unprecedented West Coast firestorms

SAN FRANCISCO - The West Coast had just experienced a record-shattering heat wave when news came last week of a rare late-summer snowstorm in Colorado. To those still sweltering in California, Oregon and Washington, it sounded like a dream come true. In fact, it was an omen of a greater disaster to come.

As the blast of cold air in the Rocky Mountains sank, it searched for an escape _ the lands of hotter weather farther west, toward the Pacific Coast. That triggered furious winds that poured over the Sierra Nevada and Cascade mountain ranges, acting as a giant bellows over the entire Pacific Coast, where fires were already burning in crackling-dry brush and timber.

The result: an epic firestorm hopscotching from the Mexican to Canadian borders that has killed dozens of people, wiped out entire towns and caused some of the worst air pollution ever seen in the region.

For California, it's the second time in a month that a host of unfortunate weather conditions aligned in a way that fueled a spread of wildfires at record speed. The rapid spread of fire was worsened in part by climate change, which not only makes temperatures hotter, but is blamed by some scientists for causing dry periods to get drier while wet periods get wetter, making vegetation even more ripe for kindling.

In Oregon, too, where at least 10 have died and officials prepared for a "mass fatality incident" as they search for the missing, there was no precedent in the modern record for the sheer number and scale of the wildfires. The fires in Washington have been the second worst in that state's history.

So far this year, fires have burned more than 3.3 million acres in California, more than 1 million acres in Oregon, and more than 625,000 acres in Washington state.

California last broke its record for its largest wildfire season just two years ago, when more than 1.8 million acres burned.

The unprecedented nature of the current fires has its origins in the extreme cold that began hitting the Rockies on Labor Day. It caused cold air to sink, increasing air pressure at the surface; at the same time, the heat on the West Coast caused hot air to rise, lowering air pressure at the ground, according to Rebecca Muessle, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Portland, Ore.

And since winds flow from areas of high pressure to low pressure, that sent powerful winds screaming from the east to the west.

Many Californians know these downslope wind events as Santa Anas or Diablos; Oregon and Washington forecasters call them offshore wind events or east winds. Whatever the name is, the wind event last week "was particularly strong _ much stronger than the usual offshore wind event," said meteorologist Connie Clarstrom of the National Weather Service office in Medford, Ore. "That's a very rare occurrence to see winds as strong as we had in that case."

East-west valleys and canyons that channeled winds from the east transformed into blowtorches for wildfires.

In southern Oregon, gusts of up to 45 mph whipped into Jackson County's Rogue Valley from the Cascade Mountains, spreading the Almeda fire, flattening the towns of Phoenix and Talent southeast of Medford, leaving at least four dead and one missing. A 41-year-old man, Michael Jarrod Bakkela, has been arrested on suspicion of arson.

Southeast of the state capital of Salem, homes along the Santiam Canyon burned, resulting in at least four deaths in Marion County _ including a 13-year-old boy and his 71-year-old grandmother in the town of Lyons _ and 10 missing people. The Beachie Creek fire had initially been small _ fewer than 500 acres _ and had been burning since Aug. 16. Only when the historic wind event began did the fire grow overnight to more than 131,000 acres. East of Eugene, Ore., the Holiday Farm fire in Lane County that charred the McKenzie River Valley has claimed at least one life in the town of Vida and razed sections of the town of Blue River.

On the northern edge of California, gusts of 63 mph hit the Slater fire in Siskiyou County; two people died in the community of Happy Camp along the Klamath River in the Klamath National Forest, and 150 homes were destroyed.

In California, the difference in air pressure on either side of the Sierra Nevada sent gusts of up to 60 mph screaming through gaps in the state's greatest mountain range. That whipped up what had been the dying Bear fire _ part of the North Complex fire zone in Butte, Plumas and Yuba counties _ to begin spreading at an astonishing rate of 2,000 acres an hour.

"When we get that downslope wind, it's a very dry wind. As the air goes down in elevation, it actually warms and dries. And fires love dry conditions," said Cory Mueller, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sacramento. And besides drying out, as air rushes over peaks and down mountain slopes, it speeds up as it's forced through narrow canyons and passes.