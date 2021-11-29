Failures of California's first plan to stop offshore oil drilling cast shadow over new efforts

Offshore oil derricks dotting the California coastline continue pumping despite a history of catastrophic spills and vows from generations of politicians to send them to the scrapheap. They've even survived a modest attempt by state officials more than a decade ago to offer incentives to oil companies that chose to abandon their costly operations.

Now, the failure of California's "Rigs to Reefs" program, an effort to transform oil platforms into underwater artificial reefs, stands as a cautionary tale to those who have called for a drilling ban after thousands of gallons of crude washed ashore in Orange County in October.

"The question that we've been grappling with is how do we minimize risks to taxpayers and maximize the speed with which we can get these things gone," said state Sen. Bob Hertzberg (D-Van Nuys). "No one wants to deal with the oil companies, but the reality of the situation is you're gonna have to create a structure that works for everybody. Otherwise, we're going to continually be in this situation and there will be another spill."

Fed by concerns from some environmental advocates and a skepticism about the motives of California's billion-dollar oil industry, the Rigs to Reefs program that passed in 2010 was so complicated by political compromise that the permitting process became almost unworkable, Hertzberg said.

Not a single oil company has applied in the history of the program, according to the State Lands Commission, which has jurisdiction over state waters.

For years, Hertzberg made unsuccessful attempts to streamline the program, which was crafted by former Democratic Assembly Speaker John A. Pérez and signed into law by Republican Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2010. Hertzberg said he hasn't decided whether he'll try again to revive the Rigs to Reefs program in 2022, saying he'll have to see whether the idea has any support in the Legislature.

"If there's anything positive out of this oil spill it's possibly to reignite this conversation ... we all realize these oil platforms need to be decommissioned and come out," Garry Brown, president of the clean water advocacy group Orange County Coastkeeper, said during a hearing with state lawmakers on the Orange County oil spill this month. Brown supported the Rigs to Reef law.

"Oil companies want a clear path to compliance," he said. "They're operating in many cases at a loss, but it's cheaper to operate at a loss than it is to face millions for decommissioning."

In the meantime, there are calls to eliminate offshore drilling altogether.

Just days after a submerged oil pipeline spilled an estimated 25,000 gallons into the ocean off Huntington Beach in October, state Sen. Dave Min (D-Irvine) promised to introduce a bill in 2022 to end all drilling in California state waters, including under existing leases.

"We think we can do this. We know that big oil will come after us when we have a bill with everything they've got," Min said. "But enough is enough. I don't want to be back having this conversation in two years or five years or 10 years when we've had another major oil spill."

But Min, a former business law professor at UC Irvine, acknowledges that the "politics will be tricky."

California has no authority over the 23 oil platforms in federal waters, which generally are marked by a three-mile buffer from the coast. Since offshore oil facilities in state waters have existing leases, shutting them down under the state's eminent domain powers could cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars, if not more.

Min said he is exploring ways to avoid having the state absorb the cost of decommissioning the platforms, such as legislation that would require oil companies to pay those costs upfront.

The cost of decommissioning oil platforms in federal waters off California, including capping the wells, removing the platforms and clearing away the contaminated waste and debris on the ocean floor, would total more than $1.6 billion, according to a 2020 report conducted on behalf of the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement.

But that estimate could be low, particularly if compared with a current decommissioning project in state waters off the coast of Santa Barbara County.

The state of California took control of Platform Holly in 2017 after its operator, Venoco, filed for bankruptcy and ceased operations, giving state authorities just days to hire a crew to maintain the rig and ensure it didn't unleash any health or environmental hazards. Holly is one of four oil platforms in state waters, which extend three miles from the coast.

Jennifer Lucchesi, executive director of the State Lands Commission, told state lawmakers that the original operator of Holly, ExxonMobile Corp., is responsible for plugging all the wells and removing the platform in its entirety. The company has estimated the cost to be $350 million, though that was before the pandemic, so the price has likely increased, she said.