Fair food drive-thru debuts at Sonoma County Fairgrounds

Where: 1350 Bennett Valley Road in Santa Rosa. Drive your car onto the Sonoma County Fairgrounds through Gate #2 off Bennett Valley Road. Guests order all food from one location with a cashier. The food will then be delivered to your car.

When: Aug. 7-9 and Aug. 14-16 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Missing your annual funnel cake at the fair? Craving a corn dog or candy apple? Fair food vendors will be at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds for two weekends in August serving up their favorite treats.

A half-dozen food vendors served up a slice of summer at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds on Friday, the first day of a fair food drive-thru scheduled over two weekends.

The idea for the drive-thru event, dubbed the Fair Food Frenzy, came to Sonoma County Fair staff around April when it became clear that traditional fair celebrations would not resume due to the coronavirus pandemic, said Kaitlyn Findley-Thorn, chief operating officer of the organization.

“We thought, what are the elements of the fair that people are going to miss and is there any way to bring that in a way that was COVID friendly?” Findley-Thorn said. “Could we we just do a drive-thru and at least bring fair food to the public?”

Staff worked with the county’s public health department to get approval for the event in June and narrowed down which fair favorites they wanted to offer Sonoma County residents during the two-weekend-long event, Findley-Thorn said.

Fast-forward to Friday, when about 50 cars had wrapped around the fairground’s Grace Pavilion at about 5:30 p.m. as eager families waited to place their orders at three registers.

Every staff member working the event wore masks, including those who prepared the to-go orders, a rule attendees were asked to follow as well.

After customers made their selections from menus given to them as they entered the fairgrounds and paid for their food, workers taped a receipt to their windshield and customers then drove to a separate area where the food vendors were gathered.

There, the smell of giant barbecued turkey legs wafted in the air as servers retrieved receipts from car windshields and returned with plates filled with food, including sugar-dusted funnel cakes and Caribbean-style beef and veggie bowls.

“It’s been steady all day long,” said Pierre Salomon, owner of the Bariadelli Caribbean Gourmet Pizzas food truck that served the veggie bowls.

Salomon, who has operated the food truck with his wife for the past eight years, said he hoped the drive-thru will help compensate for a drop in sales they’ve experienced since the start of the coronavirus. The truck is an extension of their Coffey Lane storefront with the same name, which they opened almost four decades ago.

“Every small business has been impacted,” Salomon said.

For Phillip Delahoyde, owner of the Extreme Food and Beverage, a Ukiah-based fair food business started by his dad, the coronavirus pandemic has delivered a blow during their busiest months.

During a typical fair season, which runs from about May to the end of October, the company cycles through 30 fairs across the state. That number has shrunk to five this year, so far, after several cancellations.

“It’s just been trying to come up with something to keep us alive,” said Delahoyde, who typically employs about 20 full-time workers and as many as 200 part-time employees. “A lot of them work at the fair for some extra money.”

For Sonoma County native Gina Ramey, supporting businesses hit hard by the pandemic was among the reasons she, her mother and two young kids attended the drive-thru event Friday afternoon. The trip also served as a much-needed outing for her kids, Ramey added.

“They’re just getting to the point where they miss going to school,” Ramey said. “They miss going anywhere.”

The event will last through the weekend, and pick up again Aug. 14-16. The drive-thru begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 8 p.m. each day. Menus for each weekend can be viewed on the fair’s website.

