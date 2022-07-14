Fairgrounds panel supports sticking with tradition while considering other uses for property

Petaluma residents who were randomly selected in a lottery to join an advisory panel presented the City Council with their most-supported possible uses for the city’s fairgrounds property on Monday.

Over the course of their meetings, panelists came up with a set of visions for the Sonoma-Marin fairgrounds, including creating open park space, preserving the annual, five-day fair, enhancing agricultural education and building a year-round disaster evacuation center among other suggestions.

“I like the takeaway that the Fair is supported, but (also that) it’s recommended that the space be activated, and I think that speaks to everyone’s desire for a sense of place and a desire for community,” said council member Kevin McDonnell, who applauded panelists for collaborating effectively without letting differences of opinion interfere with the process.

For the past 50 years, the city has leased the site to the 4th District Agricultural Association for $1 per year, with that lease set to expire at the end of 2023. The association operates the Sonoma-Marin Fair and is responsible for maintaining the property, including subleasing portions of the property to a variety of entities such as Live Oak Charter School, Java Hut coffee, Rebuilding Together, El Roy’s Express Mex, Happy Hearts Preschool, Petaluma Speedway, Play Dog Play and more.

On Feb. 28, city leaders agreed to hire the Oregon-based consultant group Healthy Democracy which then sent out 10,000 invitations to random Petaluma addresses. The group conducted a lottery, where leaders randomly chose 36 Petalumans to form the advisory panel.

During more than 80 hours of meetings at Kenilworth Junior High School spread over five weekends, tenants and other stakeholders gave their views on how the fairgrounds should be used. Panelists also reviewed public surveys and stories submitted by the community, before being asked about the importance of each possible idea.

In their final report, nearly all panelists also showed strong support for a year-round farmers’ market and year-round park space, as well as establishing eco-friendly noise mitigation for the property.

But a number of issues remained “unresolved” as panelists disagreed on whether or not to give a portion of the land back to the Native American Inter-Council and if the Petaluma Speedway should remain at the site.

While many residents and current property tenants found the panelists’ findings “encouraging,” some, including children, took the podium at Monday’s meeting in calls to “Save the Speedway,” after the final report said 34% of panelists supported the elimination of the speedway due to noise.

One speaker, who identified as Matt, said he had the opportunity to speak directly to panelists on behalf of the Petaluma Speedway over the course of the decision-making process, and noted that the speedway offered one of the most affordable options for Saturday night family entertainment in the city.

“This is less about me pushing an agenda for myself and more about honoring the three or four generations that have and still continue to call Petaluma Speedway home,” said Matt, a local documentary filmmaker, who added he has spent the past three years getting to know all those involved in keeping the raceway in operation over the 57 years of its existence. “I want everybody to think very long and hard about the people’s lives that will be directly impacted by not extending the lease for Petaluma Speedway.”

No City Council vote took place Monday night. The Fair Board will review the recommendations on July 20, with a community workshop scheduled for August before the ideas are returned to Council for direction in October.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.