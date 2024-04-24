After an alleged sexual assault during a massage at the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn in Sonoma, a woman turned to local law enforcement to press charges.

But, when Sonoma County sheriff deputies met with her, they appeared more focused on discouraging her from prosecuting than getting her story, according to reporting based on body camera footage obtained by the San Francisco Chronicle.

“I want to prosecute,“ the woman, who is identified in court records as Jane Doe, told Sgt. Hector Rodriguez and Deputy Fred Schmidt in the video recording of her interview that accompanied the Chronicle story. ”I can’t live with myself for someone else to go through it.“

“I know you want to prosecute … but if they can’t get him to admit then it’s likely that’s the end of the investigation,” Rodriguez replies, fiddling with his notebook and pen.

“If he denies it, and you have no way to corroborate it,” he continues, “it’s your word against his … and quite honestly, the district attorney probably won’t prosecute because there isn’t enough evidence to show that it happened.”

In September 2022, Doe and her husband traveled from Tennessee for a stay at the Sonoma resort they’d won in a charity auction. According to a civil lawsuit filed in March, during a massage at the hotel spa, a male therapist digitally penetrated her and prevented her from getting up or leaving the room.

It’s not the first time such accusations have been leveled against the hotel. In 2018, another guest sued the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn alleging a different massage therapist inappropriately touched her.

Doe’s complaint alleges her experience is one in a string of sexual assault and misconduct incidents by spa staff at the Sonoma Mission Inn and its sister resort, the Claremont Club & Spa in Berkeley.

During the hour-long conversation, Rodriguez and Schmidt, a former sexual crimes detective, both vowed to support Doe’s decision to pursue an investigation, but both also repeatedly listed the many steps and challenges involved in the process, according the Chronicle’s reporting.

At one point, Doe, who is sitting with her husband, asks Rodriguez: “What would you do if this was your wife?”

“I wouldn’t want my wife to be re-traumatized when I know the likelihood of something happening to this guy,” Rodriguez answers.

Eventually, Doe and her husband agreed to sign a statement terminating the case. She later reached out to a detective asking him to reopen it, however.

Sheriff’s Deputy and spokesperson Rob Dillion told the Chronicle the office had opened an internal affairs investigation into the handling of the case. He confirmed there is an open investigation into the alleged crime as well.

In response to request for comment, Dillion told the Press Democrat in a text message Wednesday “we don’t provide information or interviewws regarding sexual assault case given the sensitivity.”

