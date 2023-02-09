Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn employees to hold union vigil Thursday night

The employees accuse Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn of “union-busting” tactics to prevent them from joining a Bay Area hospitality works union.|
CHASE HUNTER
INDEX-TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER
February 9, 2023, 1:13PM
Dozens of Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn employees are expected to participate in a protest at the entrance of the Boyes Boulevard property at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, alleging labor law violations and a demand for better jobs, according to a press release from organizers.

Specifically, the complaint states the luxury hotel took part in “union-busting tactics,” including “threats, intimidation and coercion to dissuade them” from joining the Bay Area hospitality workers union UNITE HERE Local 2, according to the press release.

The Inn did not immediately respond to the Index-Tribune’s request for comment.

The employees, together with community leaders and local clergy, will take part in the demonstration.

The Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn is located at 100 Boyes Blvd.

