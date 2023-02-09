Dozens of Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn employees are expected to participate in a protest at the entrance of the Boyes Boulevard property at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, alleging labor law violations and a demand for better jobs, according to a press release from organizers.

Specifically, the complaint states the luxury hotel took part in “union-busting tactics,” including “threats, intimidation and coercion to dissuade them” from joining the Bay Area hospitality workers union UNITE HERE Local 2, according to the press release.

The Inn did not immediately respond to the Index-Tribune’s request for comment.

The employees, together with community leaders and local clergy, will take part in the demonstration.

The Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn is located at 100 Boyes Blvd.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.482963&lat=38.312606&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Contact Chase Hunter at chase.hunter@sonomanews.com and follow @Chase_HunterB on Twitter.