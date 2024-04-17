Prosecutions of fake electors for Trump gain ground in swing states

The chair of the Nevada Republican Party has been indicted. So has the former chair of the Georgia GOP. In Michigan, a former co-chair of the state party is facing charges.

As former President Donald Trump goes on trial in the New York criminal case, other investigations and prosecutions in five crucial swing states are continuing to scrutinize the steps that he and his allies took in trying to circumvent the will of voters after the 2020 election.

The investigations focus largely on the plan to deploy fake electors in states Trump lost. Documents emerging from the state cases highlight divisions among Trump advisers after the 2020 election about whether to use hedging language in the phony certificates they sent to Washington purporting to designate electoral votes for Trump. They also undercut claims by some Trump aides that they played little role in the fake-electors plan.

Georgia, Michigan and Nevada have already brought charges against a total of 25 fake electors, including current and former Republican Party leaders in those states. The Georgia case, led by Fani Willis, the district attorney of Fulton County, has gone further, bringing charges against Trump himself and a number of his advisers.

Investigations are also playing out in Wisconsin as well as in Arizona, where state Attorney General Kris Mayes is expected to bring charges soon. Grand jury subpoenas were recently issued to the people who acted as fake electors in Arizona, including Kelli Ward, a former state Republican chair. Mike Roman, a former Trump campaign official who is already facing charges in Georgia, is also among those subpoenaed in the Arizona case.

There are so many state investigations going on that "they all kind of run together," said Manny Arora, a lawyer for Kenneth Chesebro, an architect of the fake-electors plan who has emerged as a key witness in the investigations.

"Most of the jurisdictions are keeping it local and leaving the big stuff to the feds," Arora said, adding that he did not expect most of the state cases to "be quite as sweeping as Georgia."

Evidence has also emerged from state civil suits brought on behalf of legitimate 2020 electors for Joe Biden, and from the federal case brought by Jack Smith, the special counsel prosecuting Trump.

The state-level inquiries are being led by Democrats, with one exception. Pete Skandalakis, a Republican who leads a nonpartisan state agency in Georgia, said last week that he would investigate Lt. Gov. Burt Jones over his role as a fake elector. Willis was disqualified from investigating Jones because she had hosted a fundraiser for one of Jones' political opponents.

Whether any of the cases will significantly affect Trump's 2024 campaign is unclear. The former president's most immediate legal challenge is the criminal trial that began this week in New York City, focusing on hush-money payments made to porn actor Stormy Daniels.

In the election interference cases, lawyers for Trump and other defendants have generally not disputed the evidence, choosing instead to challenge the investigations on free speech, immunity or procedural grounds.

But Trump's legal team continues to fall under scrutiny as well. One of his top lawyers, Boris Epshteyn, was closely involved in the fake-electors effort, his emails and texts show. ("Does VP have ultimate authority on which slate of electors should be chosen?" Epshteyn texted Chesebro on Dec. 12, 2020, as the plan was germinating.)

Trump has depicted himself as the victim of a wide-ranging conspiracy and has made his legal travails a focus of his campaign. During Easter, he circulated a story likening his legal challenges to the trials of Jesus.

Many of those who tried to keep Trump in power after the 2020 election remain defiant. Anthony Kern, a state lawmaker in Arizona who served as a fake elector there, said late last year that "there's no such thing as fake electors."

Others have expressed contrition. Jenna Ellis, a lawyer who worked for the Trump campaign, tearfully apologized in October when she pleaded guilty to a felony in Atlanta, telling a judge that she looked back "on this experience with deep remorse."

A few weeks later, in Michigan, a fake Trump elector and former state trooper named James Renner told state investigators that he came to regret his actions in 2020 after learning more about what happened.

"I felt that I had been walked into a situation that I shouldn't have ever been involved in," he said in an interview with investigators from the Michigan attorney general's office, according to a transcript obtained by The New York Times. Charges against Renner were dropped and he agreed to cooperate.