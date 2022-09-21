Fall book fair is back: Don’t miss out on bargain deals and supporting local libraries

After a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and wildfire threats, Sonoma County’s largest book sale is back.

Hosted by the Friends of the Santa Rosa Libraries and the Sonoma County Library system, the fall book fair will take place at Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building from Sept. 30 to Oct. 3.

It will feature the largest selection in the event’s 35-year history.

More than 50,000 donated books, CDs, DVDs and puzzles will be available at bargain prices, ranging from $1 for paperbacks and $2 for hardcover books. CDs are $2 and DVDs are $3, with some children’s movies priced at $1.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to Santa Rosa’s four Sonoma County Library branches: Downtown Santa Rosa, Rincon Valley, Roseland and Northwest.

Glass Fire survivor Stan Jaffe, a library volunteer and board member, is eager to get shopping after losing his Santa Rosa home in the 2020 blaze.

Eight floor-to-ceiling bookcases full of hundreds books that he had been collecting over decades were lost in the fire.

“You really don’t know what it’s like until it happens to you,” Jaffe said.

Jaffe is planning on filling up the library in his new Petaluma home with books from the sale. He is on the hunt for thrillers, autobiographies about rock stars from the 1960s and 1970s and nonfiction books about animals.

“We get lots of books that are marked at $35, $40 new and I’m buying them for $2. ... If you are on a budget, you can still get knowledge and entertainment at a reasonable cost,” Jaffe said.

Only since losing his home did Jaffe realize how important books are to him, comforting him and bringing a smile to his face, much like, he said friends do.

“Books and reading are something valuable for people to have. It’s different than watching a movie ... When you read a book, you are picturing it in your mind's eye. You can decide what people look like and sound like. It involves more imagination,” Jaffe said.

For those looking to expand their own personal libraries, the fair will feature books of all kinds, ranging from children’s books to cookbooks. Books will be half-price on Oct. 2 and shoppers can stuff a shopping bag with books and take it home for just $5 on Oct. 3.

Shoppers will be asked wear a mask and social distance. Parking is free.

To get involved or find more information about the event, go to bit.ly/3qRzyvx.