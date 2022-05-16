Fallen Sonoma County Sheriff’s Correctional Lieutenant Bobby Travelstead added to National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial

A veteran Sonoma County correctional officer was remembered over the weekend in the nation’s capital at a memorial event attended by President Joe Biden, according to a Facebook post from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Fallen Sonoma County Sheriff’s Correctional Lieutenant Bobby Travelstead was one of the officers from across the United States honored at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. on Sunday. The ceremony was attended by families and friends of officers who have died in the line of duty in 2021.

Travelstead was sickened by the coronavirus amid an outbreak of cases at the Sonoma County Jail in July. Travelstead died Sept. 1, due to complications of COVID-19. He was 40.

Travelstead’s family was escorted to the ceremony by Lieutenant Jason Squires, a correctional sergeant with the Sheriff’s Office, and recognized as they placed a rose into a wreath to honor him. The wreath was placed next to his name, which was engraved on a wall at the memorial.

Today hit “The Feels” in Washington DC as our very own Lieutenant Bobby Travelstead was honored at the National Law... Posted by Sonoma Sheriff on Monday, May 16, 2022

Travelstead, was the father of two teenage daughters and coached baseball at Windsor High School for two seasons.

“Bobby had a heart of gold, man,” Capt. Chad McMasters told The Press Democrat in September. “He was loving, fun, always positive and upbeat.”

Sunday marked National Peace Officer Memorial Day, which was signed into existence by President John F. Kennedy in 1962.