A group of about 40 people were having a picnic and Bible study under the oak trees at Spring Lake Park in Santa Rosa on Saturday morning when they heard a loud crack from above.

An oak tree limb the size of a large tree itself fell directly on top of one of the picnic tables, injuring six people and splitting the wooden table in half.

One woman suffered major, possibly life-threatening injuries, and was sent to the trauma center at a local hospital, said Santa Rosa Fire Department’s Battalion Chief Matt Dahl.

Another person was hospitalized for moderate injuries and four others were hospitalized with minor injuries, including a 6-year-old boy.

Around 10:46 a.m., Santa Rosa Fire personnel were called to a report of a downed tree on people. Five ambulances arrived at the scene, along with one fire engine.

Members of the Lao/Thai Hessel Church in Sebastopol were coming together that morning with the Mienh Freewill Baptist Church from El Sobrante in Contra Costa County for their yearly joint picnic and Bible study at Spring Lake, said Khongsai Khiobouakham, a pastor at Hessel Church.

About 40 people were gathered at Spring Lake Park this morning for a picnic and bible study when they heard a loud crack. A tree limb fell down, injuring six people, one with major injuries.



The group, which included children and older adults, continued to gather afterwards in a shaded grassy area about 100 feet away from their original picnic spot.

They bowed their heads in prayer Saturday afternoon as pastors spoke in both English and Lao to pray for their friends and family in the hospital. Some were planning their hospital visits.

“We hear a ‘click’ and some tried to move, but it happened too fast,” said Khiobouakham.

Khiobouakham said his 54-year-old wife, who has since been released from the hospital, was luckily able to push a little boy out of the way just in time.

He added that many in the group seemed pretty shaken by the incident ― one woman was especially traumatized after witnessing her middle-aged daughter crushed by the tree.

He added that sometimes he sees tree limbs in parks that have been tied up to prevent them from falling on people. “I wish they would have done that here,” he said.

Beth Wyatt, the supervising Sonoma County Regional Parks ranger, said the group had reserved a group picnic area when the oak tree limb fell suddenly.

The limb was approximately 15 inches in diameter at breast height, or DBH, which is a standard way of measuring trees, park service officials said.

“With these trees, what we’re looking at is several years of drought followed by the extreme rains that we had this winter,” Wyatt said. “The trees tend to soak up a lot of moisture and then because of the drought, the limbs are weak.“

Branches of all sizes have been dropping in all of their parks because of these conditions, Wyatt said, but with so many properties, it’s ”near impossible“ to guess all of the limbs at risk of falling, she added.

“Anytime anyone is in nature, we stress being your own advocate and really paying attention to your surroundings and being safe,” she said.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8531 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.