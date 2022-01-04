Fallen tree crushes car, blocks road in Sonoma Valley

An oak tree toppled in the rain Monday afternoon in Boyes Hot Springs, crushing a car and blocking a residential street, fire officials said.

The tree fell at about 4:30 p.m. near 20 Hemlock Ave. and the road was closed for several hours, cutting off access to about five homes, officials said.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.4818833&lat=38.325277&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Nobody was injured, but the unoccupied car was severely damaged, said Sonoma Valley Fire Captain Ben Gulson.

A Sonoma County road maintenance crew was called to move the tree, Gulson said.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. and cable and internet companies were also called to the scene, according to dispatchers.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.