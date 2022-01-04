Fallen tree crushes car, blocks road in Sonoma Valley
An oak tree toppled in the rain Monday afternoon in Boyes Hot Springs, crushing a car and blocking a residential street, fire officials said.
The tree fell at about 4:30 p.m. near 20 Hemlock Ave. and the road was closed for several hours, cutting off access to about five homes, officials said.
Nobody was injured, but the unoccupied car was severely damaged, said Sonoma Valley Fire Captain Ben Gulson.
A Sonoma County road maintenance crew was called to move the tree, Gulson said.
Pacific Gas & Electric Co. and cable and internet companies were also called to the scene, according to dispatchers.
