Two vehicles were crushed by trees that fell down in Santa Rosa during Tuesday’s wet and windy storm.

A large cypress toppled 10 feet from Helena Zappelli’s Humboldt Street home in Santa Rosa’s Junior College neighborhood and crushed her Kia Soul.

(Map: Rain forecast in the North Bay)

“I feel damn lucky because it was raining and I go smoke in my car, and I was just about to do that,” she said.

On Monte Verde Drive in east Santa Rosa, several large branches fell from what appeared to be a large oak and crushed a Ford Edge SUV.

In east Santa Rosa, no injuries after a large branch feel on this Ford Edge. @NorthBayNews #CAwx pic.twitter.com/ah2e6heEp9 — Kent Porter (@kentphotos) March 21, 2023

“One of my employees was taking out the recycling and it fell and scared the mess out of her,” said Andrea Quintana, administrator of a nearby long term care facility.

The branches, which crushed the car of another employee of the facility, were still blocking the road at 4:30 p.m., three hours after it had came down.

Elsewhere, a tree and power lines fell and “completely blocked St. Helena Road,” said Santa Rosa Fire Marshall, Paul Lowenthal. The road remained blocked in the late afternoon.

A rock slide also partially blocked Calistoga Road just east of St Helena Road, Lowenthal said.

Atlas Tree Service workers clear St. Helena Rd. over Spring Mountain, as #glassfire weakened trees fall due to strong winds and saturated soils from the latest California storm, Tuesday afternoon. @NorthBayNews #cawx pic.twitter.com/zAiFMrxsa1 — Kent Porter (@kentphotos) March 21, 2023

Around noon Tuesday, a rock slide occurred on Moscow Road, Monte Rio Fire Chief Steve Baxman said. It covered about 20 to 30 yards of road but was quickly cleaned up, he said.

There were no reports of injuries throughout the day.