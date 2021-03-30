Falling redwood kills California mom and dad, leaving 5 children behind

Two people tragically died in Northern California last week after a 175-foot-tall redwood tree fell on top of their car while they were driving along Highway 199, the California Highway Patrol said.

Jessica and Jake Woodruff of Yreka were on a road trip along the California coast for Jessica Woodruff's 45th birthday when the redwood hit their vehicle, according to a GoFundMe. The couple left behind five children, the GoFundMe says.

The incident occurred Thursday in Del Norte on Highway 199 between Crescent City and Hiouchi. The couple was driving a 2016 Honda south along a stretch of highway lined with towering redwoods near Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park.

It's not known why the tree fell, and Officer Brandy Gonzalez, a spokesperson for the CHP office in Crescent City, said it was a nice day with no wind.

"This is a very forested area," Gonzalez said. "We have trees everywhere. It's in the middle of the redwoods. It's just old growth and we have no idea why the tree fell. It was Mother Nature."

The National Weather Service confirmed that winds were light in this area on Thursday.

"There were some gustier winds on the coast, but it was only to about 25 mph," said Ryan Aylward, a forecaster with the weather service. "This is farther inland and can be more protected. There's no wind sensor right there but nearby Gasquet had winds to 9 mph. Normally at those wind speeds you don't expect damage, but that doesn't mean a lighter breeze can't knock down a tree. There's nothing to say it was weather related. There's nothing in the data that can say it was. It wasn't something that jumped out to us as a wind-related incident."

Gonzalez said that while trees occasionally fall, this tragic accident was extremely rare.

"The timing of everything was very, very unusual," she said. "I've been on the department for 19 years and I've been in this area 12 to 13 years and it's very unusual. We've had trees fall down and cars make contact, but this kind of incident is very unusual."

A GoFundMe launched to raise money for the surviving children has raised more than $79,000 as of Monday morning.

"This was a shocking and unexpected event, and the tragedy of this accident makes it difficult to accept as real," a message on the page read. "These 5 children are now left without parents and are facing a lifetime of expenses. We are asking that anyone who can support them, please do so, as these children are facing the devastating reality of what was just ripped from their lives in a split second. Those of you who know this family, know how tight-knit they are, and their lives will forever be changed."

