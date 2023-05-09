Two and a half years ago they were wrongfully accused of trying to kidnap a social media influencer’s children. Now a Petaluma couple is again clinging to hope after being evicted from their home just days after their accuser was found guilty.

Sadie and Eddie Martinez, along with their children, were kicked out of their East Petaluma home on May 2 — six days after a two-year court battle ended with former Sonoma resident Katie Sorensen being convicted of filing a false police report against the two parents.

“I barely even had a chance to process the victory for the time being, before I had to turn around and jump into panic mode and figure out what was next,” Sadie Martinez said during an interview from a local hotel lobby, where she and her family are staying while they look for another place to live.

Martinez, who lived at the residence with her family for the past four years, said she came home on May 2 to find the family’s belongings stuffed into trash bags and thrown onto the front lawn. She said the property owner had changed the locks and would not allow her or her family back inside the residence.

Martinez would not give details on what caused the eviction, nor say if she plans to take legal action. Her biggest issue, she said, was the property owner’s timing of the eviction. Attempts to reach the property owner, RAJ Construction, Inc. of Union City, were not successful.

“It’s more about when he handled it, the lack of compassion, lack of being a human,” she said. “Evictions happen all the time, I totally understand that. It’s just that after everything we’ve been through to now deal with this, it’s just unbelievable. It leaves me speechless.”

After hearing about the family’s eviction, friends and community members have been showing their support for Sadie, Eddie and their five children. Many showed up on the day of the eviction to help them move their belongings into storage.

Meanwhile, community member Jennifer Griffo set up a GoFundMe fundraiser, which on its first day took in nearly $8,000. As of Tuesday it had received more than $10,800 – enough to fund a first and last month’s rent for a new rental home in Petaluma.

“We were actually very against it in the beginning,” Martinez said of the fundraiser. “It took them awhile to convince me to allow them to do it. But at the end of the day, it’s the village that stood up for us and had our back and took care of us.”

In her fundraiser description posted to the webpage, Griffo encouraged other locals to show their support.

“We cannot let another injustice harm the Martinez family,” she wrote. “Sadie and Eddie are part of the backbone of our community. They have raised their five kids here for the last 18 years. They are deeply involved in our schools, and they show up for their neighbors.”

Although the fundraiser had a more modest goal at first, its current goal is to raise $150,000 for a down payment on a home of their own.

“I just want a home,“ Martinez said. ”I’d like to know that my kids always have a home to come home to.“

As for the eviction itself, “I feel harassed,” she said. “You don’t go through what we went through for the last two years and then expect a landlord to just toss your stuff in the streets, and disregard my children. They just don’t deserve any of this.”

False accusations

In December 2020, Sorensen published videos on a social media account claiming that a man and woman, later identified as Sadie and Eddie Martinez, were following her and her children at the Petaluma Michaels craft store on North McDowell Boulevard. She also claimed they approached her as she was putting one of her children in a car seat and attempted to grab the stroller.

Sorensen even filed an attempted kidnapping report with the Petaluma Police Department, but police said there were inconsistencies between her account given to them and the information provided in her videos, and ultimately closed the case.

In April 2021, charges were filed against Sorensen for giving false information to police. Multiple delays ensued in the case, but after being tried on three counts of making a false report of a crime, she was found guilty on one of those counts. She now faces up to six months in jail and is expected to be sentenced in June.

From the beginning, the Martinezes were tireless in fighting Sorensen’s allegations, speaking out beforehand and testifying during the trial.

These days, Sadie Martinez says, the two parents are focused on their kids. One of their daughters is starting high school, a son graduates from high school this June, and another daughter will soon arrive home from college for the summer.