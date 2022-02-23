Famed Berkeley restaurant Chez Panisse to finally reopen dining room after two years

Berkeley's Chez Panisse is reopening its dining room after a nearly two year-long closure, the restaurant announced on Instagram.

"At long last, we feel very fortunate to be able to reopen our doors to all of you!" read the post, which was also sent to restaurant patrons via Chez Panisse's email newsletter.

Alice Waters' flagship restaurant will resume serving meals inside the restaurant on Tuesday, March 8. This news come after a false start last fall — Chez Panisse originally planned to reopen in October 2021, but postponed the plan due to concerns over the Delta coronavirus variant surge.

Despite keeping its main dining room closed since the start of the pandemic, the Berkeley restaurant has kept busy with takeout orders and a Sunday market. In August, the restaurant celebrated its 50th anniversary.

More recently, Chez Panisse made headlines for a more controversial reason: forcing out its neighbor, 24-year-old tapas bar César, with plans to open a new "welcoming bar" in the space. Staff and fans of César reacted with public outcry in hopes to change Chez Panisse management's minds on the decision, but there have been no updates on the situation in the past few weeks.

Chez Panisse will begin booking reservations online for its restaurant and café dining rooms on Monday, Feb. 28 at 9 a.m. Capacity will be reduced by 25%, and all staff and guests eligible must be fully vaccinated with proof of booster.