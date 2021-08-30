Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort spared from Caldor fire

Despite nonstop, punishing burning from the Caldor fire, which is nearing Lake Tahoe, the famed Sierra-at-Tahoe ski lift off Highway 50 survived the night.

Fire crews, reported KMAX in Sacramento, were staged at the Twin Bridges ski resort Sunday evening, establishing control lines around the structure even as thousands left the vicinity. Snow guns were set up as de facto hoses, pumping water on the fire.

By Monday morning, the buildings that comprise the ski lift survived the night, thanks to firefighters' efforts.

It was a far cry from earlier that morning, as the fire lent the sky a menacing dark orange, with bursts of fire just a few miles from Sierra-at-Tahoe. A time-lapse video shared by the U.S. Forest Service showed just how urgent the fire crews' efforts were in restraining the fire.

Photos shared online, including by KCRA reporter Mike TeSelle, show severe burn scars and damaged trees all around the resort. Smoke, ash and other signs of the surrounding Caldor fire remain.

But all the buildings have survived for now.

"We're here together to protect this place and stop the fire coming any further than this," resort general manager John Rice told the Mercury News.

Rice stuck around to ensure the well-being of the structure. The rest of his staff had left after a mandatory evacuation order was issued for the area.

"I know there's a lot of love for this resort and I know that a lot of people are gonna fight real hard to make sure it doesn't happen," he told KXTV in Sacramento.

As of Monday morning, the Caldor fire has burned 177,260 acres and is 14 percent contained — a 5 percent decline from Sunday. So far, the fire has destroyed 653 structures and damaged an additional 39.