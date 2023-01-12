Families, educators worry about learning loss and recovery in wake of storms

Driving down storm-battered roads, past leaning trees and vehicles pulled off to the side Tuesday, Jeff McFarland, superintendent of the Horicon Elementary School District, stopped at houses one-by-one to check on students and make sure they and their families were OK and aware of class cancellations as storms continued to rage through the North Bay this week.

The coastal community, including Sea Ranch and Stewarts Point, in the northwestern corner of Sonoma County, has been without power for over a week.

Horicon, with its 59 students, was one of 429 schools and 185,743 students statewide who missed class Tuesday because of the weather, according to Scott Roark, public information officer with the California Department of Education.

“It really felt like we were making amazing progress right after years of wildfires, pandemic,” McFarland said. “We were just getting to that next recovery point.”

Rural districts in the county, particularly Fort Ross, Horicon, Montgomery and Kashia, are a concern, said Eric Wittmershaus, director of communications for the Sonoma County Office of Education.

“With them, it’s a campus access issue,” Wittmershaus said. The school is without electricity, and they are unable to get propane tanks to the campus to refill generators.

Harmony Union School District in Occidental had to send its students home for the day Wednesday after its generator failed, Wittmershaus said. Fort Ross will reopen, but Horicon, Kashia and Montgomery will be closed Thursday.

Communication has been one of the trickiest aspects of this storm, McFarland said. Many homes are without power, so parents do not see the emails and Facebook posts alerting them to the closures, which is why he’s made an effort to reach some individually.

That’s one attribute of being a small district that people say they are grateful for: the ability for the entire community to come together, check on one another and help whoever needs help.

“Although it's challenging and stressful, the beauty of out there is that you really learn to be connected with your fellow neighbors and community members so that everyone's kind of rolling up their sleeves and making it work,” said Jennifer Dudley, superintendent of the Fort Ross Elementary School District, which has 14 students.

Dudley said it’s been a challenge for many families in such small, isolated communities who come from all walks of life, especially working parents who commute from across the county and rely on the services that school provides.

Deciding to send kids home early Jan. 4 was a hard decision to make, she said, but one based on safety as the windy atmospheric river was expected to cause flooding and downed trees.

At the Monte Rio Union School District, which has 62 kids, Superintendent Edward Navarro said they only missed two days, but administrators are monitoring conditions by the hour so kids don’t get stranded at school or get hurt on their way home.

The decision to close schools, whether students must make up days missed, and when they will make them up is individually determined by each district, according to Wittmershaus.

Because the governor declared a state of emergency, schools most likely will not have to make up the missed days, he said.

In Fort Ross and Horicon, district officials said they will ask the state to let them off the hook for the days that exceeded their two preplanned emergency days.

Krista Butts, a Redcom dispatcher who watched up to six additional children along with her own four this week in her Guerneville home, took a moment to enjoy a break in the storm Tuesday afternoon, as her kids ran through puddles in the street with neighborhood children who were also home due to the school closures.

“It always feels like one more thing,” Butts said. From evacuations due to extreme disasters such as the 2017 firestorm, followed by more intense fire seasons and the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, “It feels like every year something crazy happens.”

Butts and her husband, who is a paramedic firefighter with the Sonoma Valley Fire Department, are familiar with life in the wooded town along the Russian River, as many are. People had started preparing sandbags early, but many were not prepared for the intense winds, which knocked down trees and caused widespread outages.

“It’s been a really long nine days,” Butts said. “And maybe another week. We just hope it's not as bad as they project and hope the wind is not as intense.”

She said many are still rattled from the death of Aeon Tocchini, a 2-year-old who was killed Jan. 4 when a tree fell onto his family’s trailer in Occidental.

“Because we know that the ground is saturated and we're surrounded by lots of large trees coming down to cause a lot of damage and especially after the death in Occidental, everyone is feeling very vulnerable,” said Navarro in Monte Rio.

“It affects all of us,” Butts said. “We understand it’s a risk for everyone.”

Butts and her family packed their belongings Wednesday morning so they could stay at a hotel, rather than be stranded in Guerneville with more rain predicted to arrive.

Many other families did the same, or are just simply trapped in their homes while they await repairs to the power grids and roads. At Monte Rio, Navarro said they have returned to school but 15% to 20% of their students are absent due to these issues.

School officials at Monte Rio, Horicon and Guerneville said emotional support services and counselors will be available as students make their way back to school.

They also say the week of closures contributes to learning loss, though it’s hard to measure.

“Now, it's definitely gonna set us back,” McFarland said. “I don't have any quantifiable data to say how much, but it's not going to be a simple matter.”

With essentially a full month away from school between the two weeks of holiday break, one day back, and closures for the week and the foreseeable future, students will need a lot of attention when they finally do return, he said.

“I guess a lot of patience and understanding would be very appreciated,” McFarland said. “Because it's going to be a slow rebuild for some people.”

