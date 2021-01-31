Subscribe

Families of special-needs students say districts ignoring return to classroom rules

KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 30, 2021, 11:57PM
As weeks turned into months of distance learning for her three children, Emily King felt like she had cut everything to the bone.

The Petaluma mom cut her work hours as an actuary to eight hours a month. She cut her time helping her first grader, Paige, manage her Zoom lessons. She cut her play time with 4-year-old son Evan.

The one thing she was most reluctant to cut were the hours working with her 8-year-old daughter, Megan, who has Down syndrome and autism.

Megan, like about 9,000 other students in Sonoma County with special needs, lost critical components of her support network last March when classrooms abruptly closed to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Painstaking, hands-on work with teachers and therapists — work that had helped Megan learn to hold a pencil, verbally express herself and practice running and jumping — was moved online, all but eliminating their effectiveness.

King is not a trained teacher or a licensed speech or occupational therapist. Taking on those jobs left King with less time to do her most important job: being a mom.

“I just know that for our family, we have reached a breaking point,” she said

Students of all abilities in Sonoma County are experiencing an unprecedented number of failing grades and high rates of anxiety since the beginning of the pandemic. But the struggles of special-needs students, and their families, have been compounded exponentially by distance learning.

Parents of special-needs students say their children have no realistic way to access academic lessons, let alone physical and speech therapy sessions, via a computer screen.

Regression, parents say, is not only academic, it’s physical, emotional and behavioral.

“I’m in contact with a lot of families. They are in absolute crisis because their kids are not getting services that they desperately need,” said Sarah Ponsford, mom of a special-needs student at Santa Rosa High School and chairwoman of the Sonoma County Community Advisory Committee for Special Education.

“The parents are in crisis, the kids, the siblings. They are in financial crisis because they are not working as much,” she said. “This is not the same for all families.”

‘It’s the risk factor’

It does not, and should not, be this way, advocates argue.

Schools could reopen classrooms tomorrow for special-needs students in Sonoma County.

State guidelines do not prevent schools from reopening immediately for small cohorts of high-needs students, regardless of how quickly the virus is spreading or where the county is on California’s colored-coded system that sets benchmarks for reopening classrooms, businesses and public life.

In September, on the heels of an announcement from Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state Board of Education, the California Department of Public Health issued guidance that would allow schools and districts to bring small groups of high-needs students — specifically special education students — back to campus for in-person learning.

But that never happened in the vast majority of Sonoma County’s 40 independent school districts, where 13% of the county’s nearly 70,000 transitional kindergarten through 12th grade students receive some level of special education services.

In December, when Newsom unveiled his “Safe Schools For All” plan, he highlighted special-needs students, citing the federal Individuals with Disabilities Act which entitles students to special education and related services. School districts are largely providing those services via Zoom. Families say it’s nothing close to adequate or fair.

“That’s a district-by-district decision,” Sonoma County Superintendent of Schools Steve Herrington said at a community briefing this month. “Small cohort instruction is not prohibited under the current tiers.”

However, many districts have decided it is too risky to bring special-needs students back to campus, citing the danger of transmitting the virus among teachers, students and their families. Some of these students are medically fragile, while others might not be able to adhere to rules on facial coverings and social distancing, educators say.

“It’s the risk factor, and for many of the students that are high risk, as it’s related to health standards, it’s not safe,” Herrington said. “Each board makes that decision.”

Multiple special education directors from across Sonoma County did not return calls and emails seeking comment on their policies.

In Santa Rosa City Schools, the county’s largest school district, about 2,300 of the district’s 15,700 students are entitled to receive special education services. Yet none has had access to regular in-person instruction and therapy, even though state guidelines permit it. As a stopgap measure, the district co-sponsored day camps to serve high-needs kids. But only 23 of the 328 students attending the camps are classified as special education students, and none is served by credentialed teachers.

Ponsford said that does not answer the state’s call to bring small cohorts of special education students back to campus to get in-person instruction and therapy. She also said Santa Rosa City Schools is far from the only district not serving special education students.

“There is some testing for assessments, but as far as getting physical therapy, occupational therapy — my opinion is they are not fulfilling the needs and the requirements of the kids,” she said.

‘It’s not from lack of desire to get them back’

Sonoma County has struggled to contain the spread of the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic. Unlike every other county in the Bay Area and much of the state, Sonoma County never advanced out of the purple tier indicating widespread transmission of the virus, the most restrictive in the state’s coronavirus reopening plan. That tier limits classroom instruction and other public activities until a county reduces transmission of the virus.

There have been more than 25,000 cases of coronavirus in Sonoma County and at least 260 people have died since the pandemic began last March. The county’s rate of new cases per 100,000 residents was 50.9 on Thursday — far above the threshold of 25 or fewer new cases a day, the standard counties must meet before returning elementary grades to campus. Classrooms for secondary students will remain closed until there are seven or fewer new cases a day per 100,000 residents.

And for some districts, Santa Rosa City Schools included, requiring a small group of teachers to return to the classroom while others are allowed to stay in distance learning would violate agreements with teachers and staff that set working conditions for both distance learning and return-to-school.

“Our current agreement is that all our groups are coming back at one time,” said Steve Mizera, assistant superintendent of student and family services with Santa Rosa City Schools. “When we were working on this in the summer there was a different trajectory. … Absolutely a lot has changed since then.”

The district is currently in talks with its labor leaders over the return-to-school working conditions.

The decision of how and when to return students and staff to in-person classes is one of safety, said Cathy Myhers, assistant superintendent of student services in the Rincon Valley Union School District.

“First of all, we get it,” she said of families’ struggles, particularly with special-needs students. “They have every right to feel that way and we don’t love this any more than they do.“

“I think, first and foremost, it’s not from a lack of desire to get them back,” she said. “When we look at our students with highest needs, sometimes they are the students that will struggle the most with safety protocols that we have to have in place. The requirement of masks and social distancing, we recognize that some of our students with highest needs won’t be able to understand or follow those protocols. That is one of our biggest hurdles.”

Like Santa Rosa City Schools, Rincon Valley offers some in-person services, but it targets about 40 to 50 students who were at highest risk of not engaging with distance learning and does not specifically serve special education, Myhers said. Also like Santa Rosa, those students are not with their credentialed teachers, but are accessing their online lessons in a daycare-like setting.

Myhers said she “100% gets” the struggles of so many families of special education students.

“I can’t imagine how a parent who is not a teacher is handling this,” she said.

It is not a standoff with bargaining units that is keeping classrooms from reopening to high needs students, but the current rate of virus spread, she said.

“It’s not a bargaining chip. It’s not saying, ’No we won’t come back,’ ” Myhers said. “It’s not a money thing, it’s not a union thing. I feel like we are responsible for the safety for two very large groups which are our students and our staff.”

About 30% of all Rincon Valley families have indicated that they will keep their students in online-only learning even if classrooms reopen with a part-time in-person schedule in the spring. A poll of Santa Rosa City Schools parents indicated a similar response.

‘It’s frustrating for everybody’

Larkin O’Leary, a Santa Rosa mom with two children, spent 15 years as an elementary and secondary teacher. Her husband is a teacher. She empathizes with teachers who are trying to instruct kids through a computer screen. She is also well versed in medical anxiety.

Her son, James, is a kindergartner at Madrone Elementary School in the Rincon Valley district. He has Down syndrome and has endured years of medical treatments, including open heart surgery. At the end of February, O’Leary hopes to mark the first year James has ever gone without spending a day in the hospital. She understands the fear surrounding contracting the virus.

“I understand,” she said. "The problem I have in my heart is I get both sides. I do understand that fear. The first three years of (James’) life, this pandemic was our life. He lived in quarantine. My son has had 29 surgeries, hundreds of days in the hospital. We get it.“

But these months at home with little engagement with others and apart from his beloved campus social life, have taken their toll — on James, on his little sister and on his parents.

“I have a hard time saying ’You need to come back,’ but I also have a hard time because my son is struggling,” she said.

She is a veteran teacher but she still feels insecure when she tries to follow the guidance of a therapist speaking to her through the computer.

"Am I hurting his fingers trying to get him to hold his pen this way, when I’m pressuring him to do it?“ she said.

Spending the morning as a solo teacher to a student almost entirely motivated by social interactions and trying to switch to Mommy mode in the afternoon is a struggle for everyone, she said.

“When he’s yelling at me and screaming at me and throwing things at me and hitting me and kicking me, and then I can finally turn it off and be a caring mom?” she said. “Not that I’m not a caring mom, but there is work that has to be done to make him function. To then expect the hugs and the love and empathy? It’s frustrating for him and it’s frustrating for everybody.”

‘Our staff were motivated to get the kids back’

At least one district in Sonoma County has pulled it off on a very small scale.

The Waugh Elementary School District in northeast Petaluma opened its doors every weekday from 8:30 a.m. to noon to a group of eight special-needs students starting in October. Four additional students followed the curriculum remotely.

“Our staff were motivated to get the kids back,” Waugh Superintendent Mike Gardner said. “It was just great to meet their needs. It certainly filled everyone’s bucket on campus seeing kids there.”

The district, which has about 850 students enrolled at two schools, paused the program before Thanksgiving, Gardner said.

“That is when cases really started taking off,” he said. “We made a really hard decision, but we erred on the side of just being safe with the idea of ’Let’s get through the holiday season and the traveling season.’ ”

The in-person program is slated to resume Monday.

The in-person program informed district officials about what works well under health and safety guidelines for all students and staff, and what needs tweaking, Gardner said.

"It was a nice opportunity to see how all the mitigation efforts that we have been hearing about and reading about, mostly in the hypothetical, now seeing that in practice,“ he said.

Staff initially worried that students with special needs would struggle wearing masks. That was not an issue, Gardner said.

“We saw in practice that they had no problem really in keeping the masks on,“ he said.

‘The truth is slightly more nuanced than that’

For King, whose family moved from Novato to Petaluma over the summer, it is frustrating to hear the families of Megan’s former classmates in Marin County talk of their experiences with in-person learning. Her home is closer to Novato than it is to the county seat in Santa Rosa, and her friends in Marin County have had access to classroom instruction and therapies for months.

“I hear ’Sorry, we are in the purple tier, we can’t open,’ ” she said. “But the truth is slightly more nuanced than that.”

State guidelines do not prevent schools from opening to small cohorts of high needs students, regardless of whether they are in the purple tier.

Melinda Susan, director of the South County Consortium, which oversees special education for La Tercera Elementary School and the Old Adobe Union School District where King’s children attend, declined to comment on the group’s services.

When the state changed its guidance at the start of the school year to allow for small cohorts of special-needs students to return to campus, some districts, like Santa Rosa, had already inked agreements with employees over how and when teachers and staff would return to school. The public stance, from both district officials and employees, has been no return to the classroom until the county reached the red tier — regardless of whether some students fall into high-needs categories.

“We know that there are other districts across the state and country that are further ahead on this,” Mizera said. “The case rates in Sonoma County have been astronomical. We have to put those things into consideration. We have been able to move as fast as our environment lets us.”

Throughout the pandemic, case rates in Sonoma County have been markedly higher than either Marin or Napa counties — both of which have restarted in-person instruction. And those counties are allowed under state rules to continue in-person instruction even now as case rates rise because they had moved out of the purple tier before the latest spike. Sonoma County never left the purple tier and is therefore bound by tighter regulations for general education classes.

But none of that has altered state public health and safety guidance that has allowed in-person teaching for the state’s most vulnerable students.

“The frustration that I have with the safety (argument) is, at some point we have to trust the public health experts if they say small cohorts are OK,” King said.

And asking parents to take on the role of teacher, therapist — and parent — all while many are attempting to maintain employment is unreasonable, she said. Kids with special needs simply can’t access any kind of meaningful education via Zoom and more needs to be done to return them to in-person instruction, she said.

“Sometimes it’s easy to forget how absurd it is on the face of it,” she said. “The fact that this doesn’t work for (Megan) is zero percent because of the teachers. It’s not because the teachers aren’t doing something. It’s just an impossible setup for all of it.”

‘At the end of every day, I am done’

O’Leary, who has spent the entirety of her son’s life campaigning for fair treatment and acceptance of all kids, described the last 10 months as an emotional gut punch. Her friendly, outgoing and vivacious kindergartner is showing signs of frustration and anger, and what she describes as the emergence of “behaviors.”

“It’s heartbreaking,” she said.

“I’m a fighter, I’m an advocate. I’m a teacher — and this is hard for me,” she said. “I am exhausted. I don’t even have it in me to push for it. Do you know what I mean? At the end of every day I am done.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.

