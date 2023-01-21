Families struggle as pandemic program offering free school meals ends

Like other parents, April Vazquez, a school nutrition specialist in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is cutting coupons, buying in bulk and forgoing outings and restaurant meals. Still, a hot lunch in the school cafeteria for her three children is now a treat she has to carefully plan in her budget.

The expiration of waivers that guaranteed free school meals for nearly 30 million students across the United States during the pandemic has meant that families such as Vazquez’s who earn just over the income threshold no longer qualify for a federal program allowing children to eat at no cost.

As pandemic-era assistance programs lapse and inflation reaches record highs, Vazquez is hardly alone. The number of students receiving free lunches decreased by about one-third, to about 18.6 million in October, the latest month with available data. In comparison, about 20.3 million students ate for free in October 2019, before the pandemic. That drop can be attributed to several factors, such as being on the cusp of eligibility, lack of awareness that the program had ended by the start of the school year and fewer schools participating in the program overall.

“It’s just making things a hell of a lot harder at the most difficult moment that I think American families have seen in a generation,” said Keri Rodrigues, co-founder and president of the National Parents Union network.

For Vazquez, returning to a reality where she must pay full price for a school meal — about $3 or $4 for each child — is trying, and most days, her children bring a packed lunch. (Bagels, cream cheese and apples are typical; grapes and strawberries are rare because they are too expensive.)

“It’s painful to know that my kids aren’t going to get free or reduced,” she said.

Before the pandemic, Vazquez worked part-time as a special education assistant and her children teetered between qualifying for free or reduced-price meals year to year. But when she took a full-time job as a nutritionist in August 2021, her salary was just enough to bump her family above the income threshold for either benefit: about $42,000 annually for free meals for a family of five and $60,000 for reduced-price meals.

“That was actually a worry when I applied for this position, because you don’t know what’s going to happen — am I going to get disqualified for this?” she said, adding that she ultimately took the job with a view toward long-term financial stability.

Even as some parents have seen their wages increase and the criteria for free and reduced-price meals expand, those boons have done little to blunt the impact of rising food costs.

From the 2019-20 school year to this school year, the income eligibility for free and reduced-price meals has increased by about 7.8%. Average hourly wage growth in that same period grew by 15.1%. Consumer prices, though, have risen by 15.4%, and food prices by 20.2%, surpassing wage growth.

In the Sioux Falls School District — where Vazquez works and where her children attend school — about 41% of children qualified for free or reduced-price lunch this school year, compared with about 49% before the pandemic, said its nutrition director, Gay Anderson. Some parents have remarked that they would be “better off missing half a week’s work to get that free meal,” she said.

“The income eligibility guidelines are just not keeping pace with inflation, and families are barely making ends meet. So, what we’re seeing is a lot of people are saying, ‘I can’t believe I don’t qualify as I always did.’ If they are making a dollar more, or whatever, that will do it,” Anderson said.

At Wellington Exempted Village Schools, in northeastern Ohio, Andrea Helton, the nutrition director, described denying the program to nearly 50 families in a school district of about 1,000 students. She recalled a single mother who lamented, “I missed the cutoff for reduced meals by $100 of gross income.”

But Helton said, “There’s nothing I can do, and it’s heartbreaking.”

Families are also struggling to navigate a maze of new rules or, unaware that the program had ended, contending with having to pay for meals that had once been free.

Megan, a mother of three school-age children in Helton’s district who asked to be identified only by her first name because of privacy concerns, said she had grown accustomed to the program. So, when the school pressed her for money owed for unpaid lunches, “it was a shocker.”

By the end of the fall semester, she had racked up $136 in debt.

When Megan learned that holiday donations to the school district had wiped out that sum, “I just melted into a puddle because when you’re down to that last $100, the last thing you want to have to worry about is whether your kids are eating or not,” she said through tears.