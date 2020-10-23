Family creates GoFundMe for victim of motorcycle crash in Santa Rosa

The family of Jorge Zamudio Morales is raising money to cover funeral costs after the 44-year-old died Thursday morning in a motorcycle crash.

Morales was on his way to work around 6:30 a.m. when his motorcycle collided with a car that turned left in front of him in east Santa Rosa, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. Santa Rosa police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

His niece, Jasmin Ramirez, has started a GoFundMe to support his family.

“He was the sweetest most caring man I’ve met,” Ramirez wrote in an email. Morales’s wife, Gaby, was diagnosed with cancer when she was eight months pregnant.

Now, their son, also named Jorge, is two years old and Gaby is cancer-free.

“Jorge did everything he can for my aunt and still managed to support his family even though he was struggling deep inside,” Ramirez said of her uncle. “He always had a smile no matter the struggles he went through ... We will miss his carne asadas that he would do and his cooking. He was such a happy man all the time and it was always a good time around him.”

Donate to the family GoFundMe here.