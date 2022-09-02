Family, dog displaced after Windsor house fire

A Windsor family and their dog were displaced after a house fire Friday morning.

The residents were not home at the time the fire started but came back to find their kitchen in flames and called for help, according to Karen Hancock, a public information officer for the Sonoma County Fire District.

Just after 9 a.m., the Sonoma County Fire District received a report of flames coming from the one-story house off Woody Creek Lane, a private road in southwestern Windsor, said Hancock.

With help from the Healdsburg Fire Department, Santa Rosa Fire Department, Graton Fire Department and Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit, fire crews were able to aggressively attack the blaze, cut a hole in the roof for ventilation and contain the damage to the kitchen, Hancock said.

No on was injured in the fire, Hancock said.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

