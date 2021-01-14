Family files claim against Napa County Sheriff's Office in fatal shooting of Juan Adrian Garcia

A law firm representing the family of Juan Adrian Garcia announced Tuesday morning it has filed a claim against Napa County for what it called "completely unjustified" use of force in the deadly shooting of Garcia by a sheriff's deputy in October.

The claim, a prelude to a potential lawsuit, asserts that the 47-year-old Napa resident and father of three was unarmed and not a threat when he was shot six times during a traffic stop that was captured by the deputy's body-worn video camera.

Lawyers for Garcia's family alleged that Sgt. David Ackman used excessive force and failed to give Garcia legally required warnings before he was killed.

The complaint targets Napa County and Sheriff John Robertson as well as Ackman, a 21-year member of the Sheriff's Office who authorities say shot Garcia after a traffic stop at Highway 221 and Kaiser Road on the night of Oct. 5. Garcia was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center, where he died the next night.

"This unprovoked murder of an unarmed, non-threatening Mr. Garcia, followed by their lack of transparency, is a terrible violation of Mr. Garcia and his family's constitutional rights," attorney Michael Haddad of the Oakland-based civil-rights law firm Haddad & Sherwin LLP said in the news release.

Lawyers demanded that the Sheriff's Office preserve evidence and records connected to the shooting, including audio-video recordings, photographs, physical evidence, reports, and medical and other records.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Sheriff Robertson had not seen the filing by Garcia's family and had no comment, according to spokesperson Henry Wofford.

On Oct. 5, Ackman stopped Garcia's vehicle after seeing its headlights were off, Sheriff Robertson said at the time. A minute-long body camera video later released by the Sheriff's Office shows Garcia pulling off to the roadside, opening the driver-side door and then throwing his cellphone over the car's roof, still seated, as Ackman points his gun at the vehicle.

Garcia can be seen emerging from his vehicle with Ackman's gun still trained on him, then ambling toward Ackman before slowly placing both of his hands behind his back.

Ackman holsters his gun, and can be heard telling Garcia to turn around, believing Garcia meant for Ackman to handcuff him, Robertson said during an October news conference. But Garcia does not heed Ackman's calls to do so and again starts to walk toward Ackman, leaving only one of his hands behind his back.

Then Ackman redraws his gun, and once more points his flashlight toward Garcia, who can be seen taking a step backward and then hesitating for a moment. Garcia then begins walking once more — the footage does not make clear in which direction — and Ackman circles his police vehicle, backing away from Garcia and walking toward the front of his car.

Fifty-one seconds into the video, Ackman again points his gun at Garcia, this time from over the hood of his vehicle. Garcia then begins to walk toward Ackman, who shouts for Garcia to stop.

Ackman's two subsequent cries of "Stop!" then escalate in their urgency: Garcia continues to approach Ackman, who then fired six successive shots at Garcia over the span of three seconds. Five bullets hit Garcia in the torso and one in the leg, Robertson said during the Oct. 14 news conference where the video was shown.

According to the complaint, the headlights of Ackman's patrol vehicle should have clearly shown that Garcia emerged from his vehicle with empty hands.

"Sergeant Ackman chose to use unlawful deadly force against Mr. Garcia, in violation of his duties to ensure that any use of deadly force was both necessary and in response to an immediate threat of death or serious injury," Haddad said in the statement. "Ackman also failed to give Mr. Garcia a legally required warning before virtually ensuring his death by deadly force. Ackman also failed to evaluate the need for every single shot before firing, appearing to fire six unnecessary shots in a panic.

"Further, Sergeant Ackman chose not to use his vehicle for cover if he felt threatened by Mr. Garcia, nor to order Mr. Garcia to show his hands or get on the ground, nor to use any less-lethal alternatives to deadly force. All in all, this tragic use of deadly force was completely unjustified."

Haddad also alleged that Napa County employees who questioned Garcia's mother and Eva Lopez Hernandez, Garcia's life partner, the day after the shooting did not share any details of the incident or his injuries until afterward. Furthermore, Garcia's body was guarded at the hospital and family members were not allowed to take final pictures of him, Haddad stated.