Family, friends remember Santa Rosa motorcyclist on year anniversary of deadly collision

Friends and family gathered Wednesday evening to mark the one-year anniversary of the collision that led to the death of Vance Stammer of Santa Rosa.

Stammer, 23, was westbound on Fountaingrove Parkway on Sept. 6, 2022, when his motorcycle was struck from behind by a truck driven by Charles Bernhardy.

Stammer was taken to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. He died two weeks later after being removed from life support.

Bernhardy was charged with one count each of murder and vehicular manslaughter, plus two counts each for DUI and hit and run. He remains in custody.

“I just want people to realize – don’t drink and drive. There are other ways to get home,” said Stammer’s mom, Kerry Arrowood Hoyal. “It was my kid, but it could be someone else’s kid. Let’s remind our community that this isn’t a joke.”

Arrowood Hoyal said that any remembrances of Stammer left at the site will be removed in a few days.