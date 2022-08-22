Family of man killed by Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy pushes for independent investigation
Relatives of a man shot to death by a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy last month are calling for an independent investigation into the killing.
Activists and family members of David Pelaez-Chavez have scheduled a press conference for Monday evening in front of the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office in Santa Rosa to highlight their push for the independent review.
The press conference, which is open to the public, will be held at 5:30 p.m., according to a news release from the North Bay Organizing Project, a Santa Rosa-based organization comprised of more than twenty religious, environmental, labor, student, and community organizations in Sonoma County.
The family also asks the public to join them in honoring the memory of Pelaez-Chavez, a 36-year-old immigrant farmworker who lived in Lake County, according to the release.
Pelaez-Chavez was killed July 29 by a deputy who fired at him from 10 to 15 feet away, according to Santa Rosa police, who are investigating the incident based on a countywide protocol that in-custody deaths be reviewed by an outside agency.
Leading up to the shooting, officials said deputies chased Pelaez-Chavez on foot for 45 minutes through rugged terrain near Healdsburg after he attempted to break into someone’s home and stole a pickup truck and an ATV. Officials said Pelaez-Chavez was barefoot, holding a hammer and a garden tiller, and motioning to throw a rock when Deputy Anthony Powers attempted to use a stun gun, which they said was ineffective, and Deputy Michael Dietrick fired three shots, killing him.
“As Critical Video Incidents and the Sonoma County Sheriff work overtime to assassinate the character of David, his family will share with the public who he was: a father, a son and dedicated worker who had dreams of providing for his family,” the organization said in the release.
A little over a week ago, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office released an edited video of the pursuit and subsequent shooting of Pelaez-Chavez.
Family members and experts criticized the decision to release a highly edited, polished version without the full picture.
In a Friday interview with the Press Democrat, Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick said he anticipates his agency plans to release the entire body camera footage in about two weeks, though he warned it might take longer.
Jose Pelaez, brother of Pelaez-Chavez, and other family members have called for more transparency from the Sheriff’s Office around the killing.
The North Bay Organizing Project pointed to Pelaez-Chavez’s death in the hands of law enforcement as a call to action in the press release.
“His memory calls us to work for justice alongside his family,” the release said, “both to seek accountability and recompense for his death, and also to reform police offices across the United States, so that we can end this government-sanctioned brutality against marginalized communities.”
