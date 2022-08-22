Subscribe

Family of man killed by Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy pushes for independent investigation

ALANA MINKLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 22, 2022, 12:41PM
Fatal shooting

David Pelaez-Chavez, a 36-year-old farm worker, was shot and killed by Sonoma County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Dietrick about 10 a.m. Friday, July 29 after a 45-minute foot chase through rugged terrain near Geyserville.

Deputies had been called to the sparsely populated rural area earlier in the morning to investigate what appeared to be an abandoned car, which turned out to be registered to Pelaez-Chavez.

A short time later, two homeowners called 911 to report someone trying to break into their homes. In one case, authorities said a man identified as Pelaez-Chavez threw a rock through a window of a home but ran away after the homeowner threatened him with a gun.

At least one other homeowner in the neighborhood also pulled a gun, forcing Pelaez-Chavez to flee again.

This time he carjacked a pickup belonging to a workman at one of the homes. The workman tried to stop Pelaez-Chavez and was dragged about 20 feet before letting go. He was not injured.

Pelaez-Chavez then stole an ATV, which he later crashed into a creek.

After deputies came upon the ATV, they began chasing Pelaez-Chavez on foot.

Pelaez-Chavez, who had a prison record stemming from assault and weapons charges more than 10 years ago, was barefoot and armed with a large rock a two gardening tools.

According to police accounts, he was standing 10-15 feet from Dietrick and deputy Anthony Powers, who attempted to use his stun gun on him.

Investigators say that when the stun gun appeared ineffective, Dietrick fired three shots.

Dietrick has been with the Sheriff’s Office for five years. In 2016, while working as an officer in the Clearlake Police Department, he shot and killed a 46-year-old burglary suspect named Joseph Louis Melvin.

Authorities at the time said the shooting was justified because Melvin, who was found to be high on methamphetamine and armed with a gun, attacked Dietrick with a foot-long steel flashlight, causing the officer to fear for his life.

The incident was captured on body camera footage.

Both deputies in the July 29 incident have been placed on paid suspension in keeping with standard policy.

Members of Pelaez-Chavez’s family have criticized the sheriff’s office for their lack of transparency in the shooting and questioned why “they were hunting him like an animal.”

On Sunday afternoon, the Sheriff’s office released a video produced by a public relations firm showing selected excerpts from the body camera footage. That video shows deputies attempting to order Pelaez-Chavez to drop to the ground in Spanish.

His reply, in Spanish, was, “You’re going to kill me.”

The state attorney general’s office has declined to investigate the shooting. The local Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach has said it is cannot review the investigation until it is completed.

– Press Democrat Staff

Relatives of a man shot to death by a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy last month are calling for an independent investigation into the killing.

Activists and family members of David Pelaez-Chavez have scheduled a press conference for Monday evening in front of the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office in Santa Rosa to highlight their push for the independent review.

The press conference, which is open to the public, will be held at 5:30 p.m., according to a news release from the North Bay Organizing Project, a Santa Rosa-based organization comprised of more than twenty religious, environmental, labor, student, and community organizations in Sonoma County.

The family also asks the public to join them in honoring the memory of Pelaez-Chavez, a 36-year-old immigrant farmworker who lived in Lake County, according to the release.

Pelaez-Chavez was killed July 29 by a deputy who fired at him from 10 to 15 feet away, according to Santa Rosa police, who are investigating the incident based on a countywide protocol that in-custody deaths be reviewed by an outside agency.

Leading up to the shooting, officials said deputies chased Pelaez-Chavez on foot for 45 minutes through rugged terrain near Healdsburg after he attempted to break into someone’s home and stole a pickup truck and an ATV. Officials said Pelaez-Chavez was barefoot, holding a hammer and a garden tiller, and motioning to throw a rock when Deputy Anthony Powers attempted to use a stun gun, which they said was ineffective, and Deputy Michael Dietrick fired three shots, killing him.

“As Critical Video Incidents and the Sonoma County Sheriff work overtime to assassinate the character of David, his family will share with the public who he was: a father, a son and dedicated worker who had dreams of providing for his family,” the organization said in the release.

A little over a week ago, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office released an edited video of the pursuit and subsequent shooting of Pelaez-Chavez.

Family members and experts criticized the decision to release a highly edited, polished version without the full picture.

In a Friday interview with the Press Democrat, Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick said he anticipates his agency plans to release the entire body camera footage in about two weeks, though he warned it might take longer.

Jose Pelaez, brother of Pelaez-Chavez, and other family members have called for more transparency from the Sheriff’s Office around the killing.

The North Bay Organizing Project pointed to Pelaez-Chavez’s death in the hands of law enforcement as a call to action in the press release.

“His memory calls us to work for justice alongside his family,” the release said, “both to seek accountability and recompense for his death, and also to reform police offices across the United States, so that we can end this government-sanctioned brutality against marginalized communities.”

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.

Alana Minkler

Breaking news & general assignment reporter, The Press Democrat

The world is filled with stories that inspire compassion, wonder, laughs and even tears. As a Press Democrat reporter covering breaking news, tribes and youth, it’s my goal to give others a voice to share these stories.

