Family of Sonoma teen battling cancer seeks childcare help

Hannah attended SVHS in 2018 and 2019 and worked hard to recently graduate early so she wouldn't have to worry about school during treatment.

Feeling so incredibly helpless, it’s indescribable. Laying awake at night wondering what is going to happen, whether I will make it home alive, how everything will affect my family, there is no way to describe this feeling, this emptiness and fear, the guilt I feel for dragging my family through all of this chaos, even though they don’t complain.”

This, here and now is the scariest moment of my life. The reason for it is what ensues with relapse. I will be confined to a room for anywhere from six months to a year. Inside that room my body will be loaded to its breaking point with chemicals designed to kill all of my immune system, stem cells, and most of the others with horrific side effects.

“We are currently struggling to figure out child care and finances, fertility preservation in the middle of a global pandemic when I should be worried about a prom dress and all I can say is that I am entirely exhausted,” Hannah Walker wrote in an essay for school.

While Hannah did not feel up to an interview, she provided the Index-Tribune an essay giving insight into how she is feeling.

Sonoma Valley High School student Hannah Walker, 17, has been battling cancer for more than four years. She has recently relapsed and has just begun months of additional treatment, according to family members. She is in need of the support of the Sonoma community, friends and family said, reaching out to the Index-Tribune.

Katie Biggs Walker, single mother of Hannah and two other children, Emma and James, grew up in Sonoma and was class of 1996 at Sonoma Valley High before her family moved away in 1994.

Over the past year, Katie says she has had to balance COVID and Hannah’s relapse while keeping her family together.

“COVID is what's really making this difficult because I can't take that back to Hannah – even a common cold can't get back to her,” Katie Walker said.

In 2013, Hannah was diagnosed with mixed phenotype, Philadelphia positive leukemia, which is two types of leukemia – AML and ALL. She was in and out of treatment for years and has recently relapsed. She is in need of a bone marrow transplant which will be donated by her 10-year-old sister, Emma.

“She's very bravely volunteering to do this for her sister,” Katie Walker said. “She's my brave superhero.”

Hannah is undergoing treatments at UCSF Benioff Children's Mission Bay and won’t see her siblings from now until September, maybe even longer. While her treatments persist, her family is in need of help to watch over her siblings while her mother is with her.

“We're desperately trying to find childcare for someone that can come stay with the kids, and keep everything as routine and structured and stable for them as possible, because they're getting ready to lose their mom and their sister for months,” Katie Walker said.

The Walker family hasn’t been in Sonoma long and they are adjusting to being in a place where they don’t know that many people.

“With the relapse, and COVID I stopped working – February was my last month of work,” Katie Walker said. “I've been home, trying to get everything organized and cleaned and prepare for what we have ahead of us.”

Katie Walker has put ads on Care.com and Sitter City in hopes to find a fulltime nanny, but has had no luck. She is looking for someone who will be able to isolate with her kids, because she will still need to see them while Hannah is undergoing treatment.

Hannah will be home for six weeks doing outpatient chemotherapy and blood transfusions and then she will be admitted for the actual bone marrow transplant in May. It is planned for around May 28 and she'll be admitted for about eight to 12 weeks.

There is a GoFundMe page in Hannah’s name at gofundme.com/f/2bi3o7mnxc organized by friend Cassie Kackley to support the Walker family and their needs for a caregiver and medical expenses.

“I don't need a fufu nanny to come in and make my life easy,” Katie Walker said. “I need somebody here to love and support my kids and care for them, so that I can help my daughter survive this.”