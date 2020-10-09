Family recreation businesses to rally Sunday in Santa Rosa against coronavirus closures

Operators of family recreation businesses in Sonoma County will hold a rally Sunday in downtown Santa Rosa to raise public awareness of their beleaguered sector, which has been closed due to COVID-19.

The event will be held at Old Courthouse Square from 1 to 3 p.m. It was originally to feature some socially distanced arcade games and pop-up tents for young people to enjoy, but organizers were told by the Santa Rosa Police Department on Friday that they could not bring such equipment, said Brad Bergum, chief financial officer for the Epicenter Sports & Entertainment complex.

“It might be less of a presentation and more of your garden-variety protest at this point,” Bergum said.

The sector employs more than 500 people in Sonoma County and is mostly comprised of longtime family businesses that are in a perilous state given they have not been able to open up because their activities are mostly conducted indoors, he added. Businesses scheduled to participate include Rebounderz, Fundemonium, Double Decker Lanes, Reed Between the Lines Escape Rooms, Epicenter Sports and Entertainment, Scandia, Windsor Bowl and Cal Skate, according to a press release from organizers.

“We will have no choice but to close our doors permanently if we are not allowed to reopen soon,” said Jeannie Saya, owner of Cal Skate in Rohnert Park.