Family remembers 3 victims claimed by Hennessey fire

A disabled Napa County man, his longtime girlfriend and adult son have been identified by family members as the three residents who lost their lives near Lake Berryessa on the second day of the explosive Hennessey fire.

The three perished Aug. 18 when flames destroyed the property shared by Leo McDermott, 71, Mary Hintemeyer, 70, and Tom McDermott, 41, according to Hintemeyer’s son, Rob McNeal.

Hintemeyer and Leo McDermott had been dating for the past five years, McNeal told the Napa Valley Register. The two met at a bar during a 21st birthday party for her niece, McNeal said. His mother moved to the property where McDermott had lived for more than 40 years, just off Highway 128 near Markley Cove, about a year after they began dating.

She also served as a caretaker for Leo McDermott, who was diagnosed a couple of years into their relationship with an autoimmune disease that attacked his muscles and left him largely wheelchair-bound.

Hintemeyer was by nature someone who looked after others, McNeal said. First, she cared for her father in his old age, then a younger brother who suffered from emphysema and finally McDermott.

“I’m a little biased, but she was pretty awesome,” McNeal said of his mother.

But his mother did sometimes struggle as sole caregiver, according to McNeal, and a few years ago began “really praying” for some help. McNeal tried to convince the two to move closer to his family in Winters, a 15-minute drive away in Yolo County, but with little success. And then McDermott’s son, Tom, who’d been estranged from his father since his late teenage years, showed up unexpectedly.

“Ever since then, she’d had someone to help out up there,” McNeal said.

With Hintemeyer’s help, Leo and Tom McDermott reconciled their differences and began anew their relationship. The three lived in two mobile homes on one of the two more than 20-acre properties owned by McDermott, just three miles from Markley Cove.

McNeal and his mother — whom he called “his best friend”— spoke every day, sometimes multiple times a day.

The fire broke out Aug. 17 during a massive lightning storm that swept through Northern California. The next day, as fire conditions worsened, McNeal reached Hintemeyer by cellphone. It was a miracle, he says, considering the already-spotty cell service near her home outside Markley Cove.

“I got through to her, and we talked for 15 minutes,” he said. “She sent me a picture of the fire coming over the canyon, and she knew they were going to have to get out of there. But at the time they were OK.”

“Keep in touch,” McNeal wrote to his mother after receiving the photo of the flames. He asked if she’d been able to alert the fire department of their exact position; she said no, that cell service had been lost.

It was that conversation, McNeal said, that may have prompted Hintemeyer to reassess their collective safety at the property. She would have spotted fire unexpectedly encroaching on the property from the hills to their west, McNeal thinks. The last message he received from his mother came through at 9:14 p.m. Tuesday.

McNeal wasn’t immediately worried, he said: McDermott, “a mountain guy,” had a smart head on his shoulders and had outfitted the property with a comprehensive sprinkler system and a 55,000-gallon water truck as well as a fire shelter — a bunker with walls four feet thick, reinforced with steel plates and insulated with fiberglass support.

“He believed he was completely prepared,” McNeal said of McDermott.

He tried himself to get to McDermott’s property at about 11 p.m. Tuesday, but was stopped by a roadblock. Shortly thereafter he realized the fire — which he watched roll down mountains in the Berryessa area — was headed straight toward the home of a friend. He spent the night helping protect that house, but had a lingering feeling something was wrong.

“I was out until 3 a.m. at my friend’s property, but I was worried when I got back,” he said.

McNeal knows now that if he had managed to make it to McDermott’s property that night, there’s a good chance he, too, would have been trapped by the fire.

He tried Wednesday morning to reach the property and was stopped once more, this time near Markley Cove.

That night, the police called McNeal. They’d reached McDermott’s property: the water truck was still running. McDermott’s van, which could accommodate his wheelchair, appeared to have been staged and was ready to leave the property. But the land had been “completely devastated” by fire, police told him, and asked that he not come to the residence until after noon on Thursday. They were continuing to search for his mother, McDermott and his son.

McNeal learned later they’d discovered the bodies that night. Extreme fire behavior had caused the van and the sprinklers to fail, set the mobile homes ablaze and blistered cars parked 30 feet from the fire shelter. Bumpers melted clean off their frames.

“It was pretty much the worst set of circumstances that all worked together,” McNeal said.

The Hennessey fire also claimed the lives of two people in Solano County.

McNeal and his family are grappling with their loss; between himself and his two sisters, Hintemeyer has something like 23 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family set up a Facebook fundraiser to help raise money for the three funerals and the removal of debris from McDermott’s property. (McDermott was a car collector, according to McNeal: strewn around the property are more than 20 vehicles, some previously in working shape and others not.)

McNeal has been pleasantly surprised by waves of residents getting in touch to talk about their memories of Hintemeyer. That support — as well as the donations to the Facebook fundraiser — is greatly appreciated, McNeal said.

But it has been a tough loss to bear.

“I just want people to remember that property is replaceable,” McNeal said. “This feeling — I’m pretty sure I’ll never get over it. There are moments when I wish all of this wasn’t real.”

.