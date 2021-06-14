Family remembers Santa Rosa native fatally shot in Arizona

Santa Rosa native, David Scott Anderson didn’t want to waste a second of his life.

He lived boldly.

He persevered.

Relatives say he wanted nothing more than to have as complete a life as possible.

But on the evening of May 1, the 30-year-old Santa Rosa native was shot and killed as he took a walk in his midtown neighborhood in Tucson, Arizona.

It was a walk he’d made three times every day, his family said.

They and authorities are now trying to understand why Anderson never made it home.

Authorities have charged 18-year-old Maurice Diaz-Casales with first-degree murder in connection with Anderson’s death, according to Tucson police.

Investigators believe Diaz-Casales was the driver of a white, four-door “passenger vehicles” spotted on surveillance video in the area at about the same time Anderson was on his walk.

They initially put out information to the public, identifying the driver as a person of interest in the killing, however, when the vehicle was spotted on May 6, the driver fled from police.

Authorities arrested Diaz-Casales after the vehicle, a white four-door Acura sedan, crashed into a retaining wall. He and the other occupants of the car, who police said were all juveniles, were arrested and detained.

On May 12, authorities announced that they had “developed probable cause” to charge Diaz-Casales, who they suspected of fatally shooting Anderson.

Despite the arrest and charges, though, officials say the investigation is still ongoing and they are continuing to search for information in this killing.

“There’s no other way to describe it,” Anderson’s mom, Diana Garaventa said, earlier this month. “It feels like a mass shooting, everyone who knew him and loved him is forever damaged.”

Moments after the shooting, two of Anderson’s neighbors, who are nurses and who heard the gunshots, tried to help him, Garaventa added.

Anderson, though weakened, remained conscious long enough to dial 911. Emergency medical personnel got him to the hospital, where he died shortly after arriving.

At about 11:15 that night, Garaventa said, Santa Rosa police knocked on her door and told her that her son had been killed.

I just kept saying, “ ‘No, that can’t be.’ ... I mean, how many people have to hear that kind of news?

“I can’t believe I’ll never see him walk through that door again,” Anderson’s mom said in a June 9 interview at the family’s Santa Rosa home. “You don’t get over something like this, you just get through it.”

Some of his loved ones recalled talking to him earlier in the day.

“I had just spoken to him that morning on the phone,” his brother, Daniel, added. “I drive home now from work expecting his call ... I just miss him.”

After his graduation from Santa Rosa High School, Anderson went off to college at the University of Arizona in 2014 where he graduated with honors with degrees in English and Education. He was also in the process of earning another degree in Computer Science, his family said.

At the time of his death, he was weeks away from starting a highly competitive internship with American Express.

Anderson believed in paying his good fortune forward, relatives said.

In 2017, he volunteered his time to help immigrant students with their English skills. And, during the pandemic, he tutored kids online.

At the age of 5, he began playing soccer and went off and played the sport competitively in high school. He also obtained a blue belt in Jujitsu, his family said.

Though Anderson accomplished many things in his 30 years, he did have his struggles.

He was a recovering alcoholic and addict, relatives said, adding that he was sober for his last 5 years of life. He attended weekly AA meetings and even spoke to prison convicts at a halfway house in Tucson about his journey with addiction.

He was asked to speak to residents of a halfway house shortly before he was killed.

“He struggled a lot in his life but worked hard to persevere through it,” his mom said. “He pulled himself out of it every time.”

Anderson, who taught full-time at Sahuaro High School, made a deep impact on his students.

“He honestly helped me forget my home life with the energy he radiated in the classroom,” one of Anderson’s senior students, Alexys Kamper, said. “I’ll never forget the first day of school – he talked about how much he loved his mom and teaching, he even showed us his Redwood tattoo on his arm.”

Anderson spent his life helping those around him, according to his best friend since kindergarten, Chris Settlemeyer, who has dealt with opioid addiction for several years.

“As he recovered from alcoholism, he helped me through my struggles. If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be here,” Settlemeyer said. “He would call me everyday to make sure I was OK.

“He was there for me in ways that some people couldn’t be,” Settlemeyer added. “I feel his presence even more now.”

Anderson had planned on returning to Santa Rosa this month for his family’s annual trip to Blue Lake in Mendocino County where they’d play Yahtzee in the evenings, barbecue and have fun diving into the water from a rope swing.

He had already purchased his plane tickets, his mom said, adding that the family doesn’t know if they’ll continue the tradition since he won’t be there to join in.

“I lost my son at way too early of an age,” Garaventa said of Anderson. “I’ve been taking it day by day. Some days I take it every hour, others by every minute.”

Diaz-Casales is being held on $1.1 million bond at the Pima County Jail.

Anderson’s family has set up a GoFundMe in honor of his life. The funds will go toward scholarships for students in financial need in Tucson, his mother said.