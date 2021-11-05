Far fewer Californians getting COVID-19 booster shots than expected, bringing new alarms

LOS ANGELES — Demand for COVID-19 booster shots in California has been slower than some health officials anticipated, according to data obtained by The Times, sparking new concerns of at-risk populations losing immunity as the risky holiday season approaches.

The alarm is particularly high for elderly people and those with compromised immune systems, groups who have the highest risk of suffering severe consequences or death from breakthrough inflections. Officials are also strongly recommending that all recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine get a booster shot.

Numbers from the California Department of Public Health show that initial demand for booster shots has been much lower than originally expected. After federal officials enthusiastically urged some recipients of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccinations to get booster shots, California authorities anticipated demand would peak the first full week of October.

But only 230,000 booster shots were administered to seniors that week, just 21% of the projected demand of 1.1 million. And for adults under 65, just 450,000 booster doses were administered that week — just 17% of the expected demand of 2.7 million.

Even early demand for third doses by immune-compromised people who had received both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccine doses has been low. As of late September, only about 425,000 of an estimated 700,000 to 800,000 Californians in this group had received a third dose.

Health officials across the state, from San Francisco to the Central Valley to L.A., are reporting less-than-ideal rates of booster shots administered. In San Francisco, only 20% of eligible seniors have received an additional dose as of late October; in Los Angeles County, just 27% of fully immunized seniors have done so.

Only 9% of L.A. County’s nursing homes have completed booster vaccine clinics for their residents.

Scientists have been warning that the immunity offered by vaccines can wane six months after getting the last dose in the original Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna series, and two months after getting the Johnson & Johnson shot.

“Where it’s really showing up as a problem is in the increased ability for people to end up more seriously ill,” L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Thursday. “Many of us know friends or family members that also have experienced post-vaccination infections at this point.”

With such a low rate of uptake in boosters, “this leaves many of our seniors at risk for hospitalization in the coming months, as increased contact with friends and family during the holiday season gives the virus opportunities to spread,” the San Francisco Department of Public Health warned.

“Our seniors are experiencing waning immunity because they were among the first to get vaccinated nearly a year ago,” Dr. Naveena Bobba, San Francisco’s deputy director of health, said in a statement. “We are urging seniors to get their boosters as soon as possible.”

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell, 84, who was fully vaccinated and had cancer, had not yet received his booster before falling ill with COVID-19, from which he never recovered. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, 50, who got his second shot of the Moderna vaccine in February but hadn’t received a booster, also recently reported a breakthrough infection while attending a U.N. climate summit in Scotland and has a fever.

The concern is acute in the San Joaquin Valley, where COVID-19 hospitalizations have already been rising in a region that has among the lowest rates of overall vaccinations in the state. And time is running out before families and friends start gathering for the holidays.

“We have so many people that are still unvaccinated, so many people that haven’t yet gotten their boosters,” Dr. Rais Vohra, the interim Fresno County health officer, said at a briefing recently. “We have approximately three weeks left before Thanksgiving weekend and we know that’s historically been when we start to see a real uptick in the number of respiratory viruses.”

Vaccinations remain highly effective — especially in reducing the chance of severe hospitalization and death. In L.A. County, of 5.9 million fully vaccinated residents, 1.2% have subsequently tested positive for the coronavirus, 0.039% have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and 0.006% have died.

Still, that means that more than 68,000 fully vaccinated residents in L.A. County have subsequently come down with a confirmed infection. Vaccinated people with breakthrough coronavirus infections are capable of transmitting the virus to others.

“When community transmission is higher, we can expect that more vaccinated people will also develop infections — although always at a much lower rate than unvaccinated people,” Ferrer said. “We can also expect that a small subset of vaccinated individuals, likely to be the oldest and most medically fragile among them, will end up hospitalized. And unfortunately, some may even pass away.