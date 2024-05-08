There was the return of the mint julep bar as well as small bites at the annual Kentucky Derby party at the Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens in Santa Rosa in celebration of the 150th Run for the Roses on May 4.

With wine in hand, partygoers listened to live music and cheered on the contestants, both the four-legged kind and those sporting their best derby hats.

Proceeds benefit Farm to Pantry, a Healdsburg nonprofit organization providing fresh, locally grown produce to those in need.