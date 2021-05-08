Farmworkers’ advocate heads to Yale for master’s in public health

Rosa González is raising money to attend Yale University. More information about her fundraiser can be located at bit.ly/2R8iKBX .

When Rosa González dreamed about what she wanted to be when she grew up, she pictured the quintessential image of a doctor in a white lab coat.

Her idea of what a career in health care looked like began to shift, however, when she started an internship at UC Davis, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in human development in 2013.

As a sexual health assistant for the university’s Student Health and Counseling Services Department, she worked directly with students to educate them about safer sex practices, consent and topics related to their overall well-being.

“My mentality changed from wanting to help those individuals that were sick to wanting to prevent them from getting sick,” said González, who lives in Windsor. “I discovered that I didn’t necessarily have to go to medical school to help my community. I could choose a different route.”

After spending the majority of the past eight years helping improve the well-being of countless Sonoma County residents, González, 32, will continue on that path when she starts Yale University’s Master of Public Health program in September.

Her completion of the graduate program would add to a long list of firsts she’s accomplished within her family.

She’s the eldest of three and her parents did not receive any formal education past elementary school in their home state of Guanajuato, Mexico, where González lived until moving to Sonoma County at 7 years old, she said.

Part of what’s motivated her to seek a career in public health is seeing the experiences of her relatives who are agricultural workers, including her dad, González said.

The physically demanding, sometimes dangerous work takes a toll on their bodies, though the country’s health care system is sometimes difficult for them to access and navigate, she said.

“I’ve seen many times where folks in power, it’s that disconnect between the community and the work that they’re offering the community,” González said. “I want to be different. I want to be the change.”

Those she’s helped so far include farm laborers and domestic workers at the Graton Day Labor Center, where she currently works part time as a program manager.

Christy Lubin, the director of the Graton Day Labor Center, said González has had a keen focus on boosting the quality and frequency of the health care the center’s workers receive.

González began working at the center in 2014, first as a health program coordinator and dual organizer for the center’s Women’s Action and Solidarity group, a domestic worker advocacy program.

Those roles put her at the center of local, regional and statewide meetings with coalitions and other organizations interested in advancing protections and rights for domestic workers while simultaneously developing healthier habits workshops for the center’s workers, González said.

Her connections with the Santa Rosa Family Medicine Residency brought doctors in training to the center, where they were able to provide workers regular health checkups via a mobile clinic. The collaboration came to an abrupt end in 2017, when the residency program’s van burned in the Tubbs fire, Lubin said.

González had left for another job a year prior to the fire, though the program lived on. When González returned to the center to work part-time as a program manager in February, she didn’t miss a step, Lubin said.

Vaccine access for Sonoma County’s agricultural workers was just starting to ramp up the day González returned. Still, González was prepared with a spreadsheet that helped the center schedule and track the vaccination of about 200 members and their neighbors within a month, Lubin said.

“Rosa has been doing this since she was a child,” Lubin said. “Advocating for her own family in accessing education systems, medical systems … in this country has really prepared her for who she is today, and now she’s doing it for her whole community, not just her family, as a professional.”

González left the job in Graton in 2016, picking up work as the program director for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Sonoma County at the Cali Calmécac Language Academy, where she oversaw staff that cared for 150 kindergarten to middle-aged students for nearly three years.

She called the experience one of the most rewarding in her career.

“I was working with the children of vineyard workers. … I saw myself as a little girl,” González said. “I wanted to be an example for them, that if they wanted to go to college, they could.”

González then worked as a bilingual health educator at the Center for Well-Being nonprofit in Santa Rosa for a year until August 2020, five months after the pandemic had altered daily life in Sonoma County.