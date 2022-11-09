As of 11:30 p.m., the leads were holding for candidates Patricia Farrar-Rivas (25.7%), John Gurney (25.6%) and Ron Wellander (21.1%). This story will be updated Wednesday morning.

Candidates Patricia Farrar-Rivas, John Gurney and Ron Wellander were leading the field Tuesday evening in their bid to fill three of five seats on Sonoma City Council.

Early results showed Farrar-Rivas garnering 25.7% of the vote, Gurney at 25.59% and Wellander at 21.05% with a comfortable margin over opponents Thomas Deegan and Michael Nugent, who trailed by more than 5 percentage points each.

The first round of ballots counted totaled 7,026 votes.

The candidates gathered at restaurants and residences across Sonoma Tuesday night with supporters to await results from the Sonoma County Clerk-Recorder’s Office.

At the Red Grape in Sonoma, the campaigns of city council candidates John Gurney and Ron Wellander receive the first election results of the night pic.twitter.com/N6wnJ0GfLq — Chase Hunter (@Chase_HunterB) November 9, 2022

Farrar-Rivas was elated at the results showing her top among the five candidates. At her campaign event at Murphy’s Irish Pub, she had partially lost her voice.

“It’s surprising isn’t it?” Farrar-Rivas said. “Coming in first is really very exciting.”

At the joint election night event for Wellander and Gurney at the Red Grape restaurant, Planning Commissioner Matt Wirick, who also served as Wellander’s campaign manager, announced results from a laptop.

“Winner, winner, chicken dinner,” one of the patrons shouted when they heard Gurney and Wellander in the top three.

As the trio calculated how much of the vote remained, Wellander said he was appreciative to be among the top three and said he was “cautiously optimistic.”

Farrar-Rivas said she hoped the new council would create a path forward through compromise, understanding and a shared vision led by the community.

“I mostly want to make sure the city council is a city council that has balance and we can have healthy disagreements, and that through those healthy disagreements — or shared values or shared vision — that we are able to move things forward,” she said.

The context

Sonoma City Council is replacing three members from its ranks: Vice Mayor Kelso Barnett and council members Bob Felder and Madolyn Agrimonti.

The next City Council, whose only remaining members are Mayor Jack Ding and council member Sandra Lowe, will shape the future of the city’s politics and public safety.

A police chief, a city manager and many more committee and commission seats will be chosen by the next Sonoma City Council.

See all the Nov. 8 election results here.

This story will be updated as more election results become available.

Contact Chase Hunter at chase.hunter@sonomanews.com and follow @Chase_HunterB on Twitter.