Napa High School senior Alejandra Alfaro was recently accepted to Napa Valley College.

She wants to begin her path to a sonography career at the junior college and transfer to nursing school in the hopes of working with pregnant people. Alfaro has already begun looking at four-year universities that will accept her transfer and provide an opportunity to get a sonography credential.

She’s hoping her preparation isn’t premature.

Like thousands of other California students — especially those with at least one undocumented parent — she’s anxiously waiting for her Federal Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, allotment to come through.

Time is getting tight. The deadline for declaring their intent to enroll, usually in early May, is looming.

“It’s really stressing, because what if I don't get the money? I’m not sure what to do,” Alfaro said.

Complicating matters is the fact that at least one of Alfaro’s parents is undocumented and doesn’t have a valid Social Security number. The lack of a Social Security number causes a full-stop in the FAFSA application’s new online format, which came out last December.

That bug in the system has created months of delays in submissions and is affecting academic institutions as well. Colleges are still waiting for processed Student Aid Indexes, which determine a student’s financial need and give universities an idea of how much aid a student is eligible for.

Some schools use the index number to determine whether an incoming student qualifies for additional need-based scholarships, which would be included in a financial aid packet sent out to each student.

And for many students, that financial aid determination will be the deciding factor in not just where they go to college, but whether they go at all.

Alfaro, whose father works in the Napa vineyards, will not be able to contribute much to her college education.

She’s holding off on registering for classes, thinking she may have to take half the course load she planned for the fall semester, to make sure it's affordable.

“I’m pretty excited to go to college,” Alfaro said. “But what if I don’t end up going because of the money? That's why, right now, I’m not sure if I’m going.”

Racing to meet extended deadlines

Last month, Gov. Gavin Newsom extended FAFSA’s priority deadline to May 2, and offered students from mixed-status families — meaning at least one parent is not a U.S. citizen — the option of applying for the CA DREAM Act instead.

That program is typically used by undocumented students who only qualify for state aid, not federal aid. And students who persist with their FAFSA and submit the application after the priority deadline, will receive less than their peers who submitted ahead of the date.

Neither option is ideal, said Gabriela Esquivias , a program manager with 10,000 Degrees, a California nonprofit helping underserved students develop pathways to college.

That nonprofit places dedicated staff members at high school campuses statewide to support underrepresented students who are furthest from opportunity. Those include undocumented, homeless, foster care and low-income students.

Esquivias oversees five staff members at Piner and Elsie Allen high schools in Santa Rosa, Santa Rosa High, Healdsburg High and the Laguna High continuation school in west county.

“With all of these issues, we have been talking to our students and letting them know that they need to have a secondary option in case their dream school isn't offering them as much as they thought, in case they aren’t receiving offer letters in time that the Statement of Intent to Register is due,” she said.

One student, senior Uriel Morales at Piner High School, spent the morning of May 2 with his head buried in his hands, trying to submit a document that would merge his DREAM Act Application and his FAFSA, which only just processed the day before.

He wore a navy blue crew neck with “UCSB” in bold yellow lettering across the chest, bought at the campus store at University of California, Santa Barbara, where he’s been accepted to study managerial economics.

Morales submitted the DREAM Act application after months of delays in processing his FAFSA.

“I started my FAFSA in January — I wanted to get it done early,” he said in the College and Career Center at Piner High School. “But it didn’t work. My parents didn’t have a Social Security number and it didn’t let them log in for two or three months.”

At the time, he had heard back from the schools he was accepted to: UC Davis, San Diego State, Sonoma State, Chico State and UC Santa Cruz , among others.