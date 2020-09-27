Fast-moving fire hits Napa County as Northern California faces fire weather

A fast-moving fire in Napa County on Sunday forced evacuations north of the town of St. Helena, as large swaths of Northern California face dangerous fire weather.

The Glass fire had burned 20 acres near the 200 block of North Fork Crystal Springs Road, about four miles northwest of downtown St. Helena, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, but was burning "with dangerous rate of spread."

The Napa County Sheriff's Office ordered mandatory evacuations along a stretch of the storied Silverado Trail, known for its wineries. Evacuations were ordered along Silverado Trail between Larkmead Lane and Deer Park Road, and along all of Crystal Springs and North Fork Crystal Springs roads, according to the sheriff's office.

Much of Northern California is under a red-flag warning, which means the National Weather Service has high confidence of dangerous fire weather conditions. Meteorologists warned about strong Diablo winds coming from the north and northeast, with gusts of up to 50 mph at the highest elevations, and critically low humidity.

The fire weather warnings were issued for areas including the North Bay and East Bay Hills, as well as the Bay Area's interior valleys, the Sacramento Valley, the northern Sierra, and mountainous areas of the North Coast.

The Bay Area is also under a heat advisory, as Diablo winds associated with a high-pressure system strengthening over the region are expected to bring yet another severe heat wave, the weather service said. The weather system is forecast to cut off the typical afternoon cooling sea breeze and marine layer, while hotter air is sent from the north and east.

San Francisco and Oakland could see temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90 on Sunday, and temperatures could worsen Monday, potentially reaching into the mid-90s. Areas farther inland could hit the mid-90s or low 100s on Sunday and Monday, the weather service said.

California has seen more than 3.6 million acres burn so far this year — a record in the state's modern history, causing the deaths of at least 26 people and destroying more than 7,000 structures.

Five of the six largest wildfires in California's modern record were fires ignited this year, and are still burning, according to Cal Fire.

The largest fire, the August Complex fire burning north of the Bay Area in and around Tehama County, has burned more than 870,000 acres and is 43% contained. One firefighter battling the August Complex fire has died.

The North Complex fire, which is north of Sacramento and has resulted in 15 deaths in Butte County, is 78% contained. The North Complex fire has burned more than 300,000 acres.

The Creek fire in Fresno and Madera counties, which burned through the Sierra National Forest and forced the air evacuation of hundreds of campers cut off by flames, is 39% contained after burning more than 290,000 acres.

And in the Bay Area, the LNU Lightning Complex and SCU Lightning Complex fires, which respectively burned in the North Bay and east of Silicon Valley, are both 98% contained. The LNU Lightning Complex fire burned more than 363,000 acres and resulted in five deaths, and the SCU Lightning Complex fire charred more than 396,000 acres.

The CZU Lightning Complex fire, which burned more than 86,000 acres in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties and resulted in one death, is 100% contained.

___

(c)2020 the Los Angeles Times

Visit the Los Angeles Times at www.latimes.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.